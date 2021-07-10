'Small Miracle' As Missing Cat Found Near Rubble Of Collapsed Florida Condo

A cat who lived on the ninth floor of the 12-story condo block that partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida, last month has been reunited with her family after she was found near the rubble of the building.

The black cat called Binx had been missing since the night of the Jun. 24 disaster when the apartment she lived in with the Gonzalez family was split in two. Edgar Gonzalez remains unaccounted for. His wife, Angela Gonzalez, and 16-year-old daughter, Deven Gonzalez, were seriously injured in the collapse.

A missing cat named Binx was found near the rubble of the Surfside building and reunited with its owners, more than two weeks after the disaster, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during a press briefing. https://t.co/fed8mLbAW2 pic.twitter.com/JwZ8p4MJBN — ABC News (@ABC) July 10, 2021

A volunteer spotted Binx on Thursday, four days after the remainder of the block was razed in a controlled demolition. They brought her to the Kitty Campus animal shelter in Miami Beach. She was returned to family members on Friday.

“All we needed was a ray of hope in this tragedy,” Kitty Campus’ founder, Gina Vlasek, wrote on Facebook. “Today was one of the most amazing days.. one of the survivors came to see the cat and to determine if it was her families cat and IT WAS!”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed the reunion at a press conference on Friday.

“I’m glad that this small miracle could bring some light into the lives of a hurting family today and provide a bright spot for our whole community in the midst of this terrible tragedy,” she said.

The news of Binx’s survival came as the confirmed death toll in the collapse of Champlain Tower South rose to 79. Another 61 people are still missing.

On Wednesday, officials announced the search for survivors was all but over.