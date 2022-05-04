Shopping
This Skin Care Oil Hydrates While Reducing Stretch Marks And Scarring

According to one dermatologist, Bio-Oil isn't just good for scars and stretch marks. It can also improve the health of your skin.

This <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bio-Oil-200ml-Multiuse-Skincare-6-7oz/dp/B00AREGVUM?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=626eed44e4b050c90f419b4c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="versatile oil-based product" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="626eed44e4b050c90f419b4c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bio-Oil-200ml-Multiuse-Skincare-6-7oz/dp/B00AREGVUM?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=626eed44e4b050c90f419b4c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">versatile oil-based product</a> can help maintain the skin's barrier function, address scars and stretch marks and help treat extra parched skin.
If you’ve ever tried to address the appearance of stretch marks or stubborn scars, someone might’ve recommended Bio-Oil. While this long-loved oil-based product is capable of reducing scarring and stretch marks, Dr. Brendan Camp, a board-certified dermatologist with MDCS Dermatology, told HuffPost that Bio-Oil can provide even more skin benefits, specifically skin health and hydration not only on your body, but also for your face.

“Bio-Oil contains a number of vitamins and botanical extracts to heal and treat the skin on the face and body,” Camp said, with vitamin E the most notable.

“Vitamin E is an antioxidant that helps neutralize free radicals that
are responsible for damage to cellular structures like DNA, lipids
and protein,” he said. This means that regular use of Bio-Oil can potentially help prevent the appearance of premature skin aging caused by everyday environmental stressors such as pollution and UV light exposure.

Camp said that mineral oil, the main ingredient in Bio-Oil’s formulation, can provide an intense level of hydration for parched or damaged skin as well as help to repair and maintain the skin’s barrier function.

“Mineral oil is a petrolatum derivative that acts as a moisturizer. Oils act to seal in water in the skin and prevent it from evaporating out. [This can be] especially beneficial in winter months, when temperatures and air humidity are low.”

He added Bio-Oil can be useful for skin that is acne-prone or hyper sensitive, due to its ability to treat discoloration related to acne scarring and reduce inflammation.

In terms of the best way to incorporate Bio-Oil into your skin care routine, Camp said that it can be applied to the body or face in lieu of a traditional moisturizer or cream. It can even be used for “slugging” the skin, a trend aimed at preventing moisture loss from the skin’s barrier.

Whether you want to prevent premature aging, reduce acne scars and stretch marks, repair a compromised skin barrier or provide deep hydration, Bio-Oil’s versatile skin care capabilities might be worth a shot. You can also keep reading below to see what other people had to say about how this multi-use oil worked for them.

Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (6.7 fluid ounces).

Promising Reviews

“Bio-Oil is the BEST skin product on the market. I use it as a twice a day, morning and before i go to bed. Small lines have disappeared. My skin is very smooth and seems to glow. A doctor recommended this to one of my friends who told me about it. I have bought several bottles as gifts.. Be patient. It will take a few months for you to see notice the changes.” ― Amazon Customer

“I’m 31, and I’ve noticed within the last year (with the help of a careless lifestyle) my skin hasn’t been bouncing back as well. I have little sections of orange peel textured skin an inch below my eyes, and across the center of my forehead. Not sure if you’d attribute that to acne in the past, or what.. but this Oil was worth a shot to “repair the scars”. Now, as you know.. skin care is a risky game. We all have different skin types, as well as different skin issues. I’m not able to tell you what this will and won’t do for you of course, but I know for me it provides glow and seems to be working quite well. It’s super greasy, so I wear it at night and sleep on my back. Give it a try.” ― CW83186

“Men don’t like to talk about it but we get stretch marks just the same as women do. I’ve had some weight gain and loss since childhood and it had left me with stretch marks that crippled my self esteem. I used this product infrequently a few years ago but noticed small results. I bought it again and have used the product twice daily for about 6 months. The discoloring on my stretch mark scarring has changed and now looks a lot more unnoticeable. I will definitely use this further in hopes time and effort will completely heal over the marks. I highly recommend it for anyone suffering from scars that they feel will never be gone. There’s hope.” ― Yonatan Carchidi

“I have eczema & I’m constantly trying to find basic skincare than I can use regularly. I have some really bad mosquito bite scars from last summer & some issues with hyperpigmentation, not to mention scarring from eczema outbreaks throughout the years. I saw this reviewed online & decided to give it a try, even though every other product they recommended for skincare was a bust for me.
Not this! It smelled like it was going to be too strong & the consistency felt like it was just going to sit on my skin, so I was shocked when my skin drank it in & I had no irritation at all. Even better, after about two months I started noticing some fading & my skin texture felt better. Now it’s been about four months & I’m a believer.” ― MissMaria82

