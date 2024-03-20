“Love it. I used this every night after I wash my face. It’s the perfect thing to get off all my makeup. It’s gentle and soft. I follow it up with a night mask for added moisture. I don’t know why more folks don’t use it.” — RO_ SF

“To me washing my face is the absolute worst part of skin care so I’m so glad I found this product. This really works. Just use cotton rounds you can buy at Amazon until the cotton rounds are clear. Just takes me about 2 times going over my face, neck and chest. I use it am and pm and maybe twice a week go through washing my face over the sink....yuck. I don’t wear makeup so I’m just removing Vitamin C, sunscreen, retinol, etc. My skin has never looked better since I started using this water. I’m in love and put it on subscribe and save so I’ll always have it.” — Debra Jean

“My favorite makeup remover! Makeup removing wipes make my skin itchy, red, and blotchy, and just overall uncomfortable. This Micellar Water doesn’t do any of those things to my skin! It is super gentle, gets all the makeup off, and I have no bad reactions whatsoever! It is also great for when you need a quick clean of your skin, but can’t wash it (gym, plane, after the beach), and just want to feel fresh and clean. It leaves no residue and doesn’t make up oily skin feel oily at all. I cannot say enough good things about it. I’m a big fan and would definitely recommend!” — Chris19

“Get your cleanest clean without stripping your skin of its perfect balance! After you remove your makeup, swab a cotton round saturated with this micellar water and be amazed at the residue your makeup remover leaves behind! Great for teens and tweens too! Gentle and yet powerful!” — Nancy Weaver

″Takes off everything. This has been a total game-changer in my nightly face routine. I use this before I use ANY cleanser and I use it again AFTER cleansing with soap. Because I have SUPER SENSITIVE skin, I rinse my face with cold water after using this for the final time because if I don’t my skin will get super irritated. this is better than any cold cream or wipes remover and comparable only to DHC’s oil cleanser but this is much better value and leaves me feeling way less greasy. I highly recommend getting the bottle that has the pump in the top so you can just put a cotton pad on top of the lid and press down and the micellar water will soak the pad. definitely get this one a try!” — L