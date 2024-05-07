“A game changer for bird enthusiasts! I recently purchased the Netview Birdfy AI smart camera, and I must say, it has exceeded my expectations in many ways. One aspect that truly impressed me was the camera’s WiFi connectivity. Even when placed at the far end of my yard, I experienced no issues with the signal strength. This allows me to capture those precious bird moments even from a distance, which is fantastic! The video quality is truly remarkable. The high-definition footage provides crystal-clear images, making it a joy to watch and document the visits from various avian species. Additionally, the filters designed to distinguish between birds, dogs, and people work seamlessly, ensuring that you won’t miss any important moments.” — James Rosen (This review has been edited for length. Read the full review.)

“I purchased this for my dad, he loves birdwatching and this was such an amazing gift for him! He loves this thing! He sends me little videos from this bird feeder all the time and I have to say it’s really cool! The camera is really clear and takes great video. It was easy enough for him to put together and get it working and hooked up, and if my dad can do that, anyone can!” — Sasha story

“Bought this as a present for my wife, since we both like to watch birds. The system is easy to assemble and well made. After charging the camera battery and setting up camera with the App from the App Store (Apple or Droid), we used Apple for her iPad. The set up process was very easy probably easier for a phone only because you have to scan the code on the top of the camera in the feeder. Once you set up the app as you want it mount the feeder / put seed in feeder / turn on camera and wait for the birds to find it. Many different methods of mounting all attachments included. If you got the solar panel, that is easily mounted also. This unit has been in action for over two months and still plenty of charge (using solar panel) and lots of action. This is about as good as it gets for watching a outside feeder from you easy chair.” — Jimmy T

“I was impressed by how easy this was to get up and running. They have really thought of everything. I love/hate the notifications because we are getting so much action on this bird feeder. I love the clarity of the camera. The ease of filling it. The AI has been spot on. Highly recommend this as a gift to anyone who wants to see birds up close versus a distance in your favorite chair on the porch. I still like that but when it was 20 degrees out the other day. It was nice sitting by the fireplace and having a cup of coffee and still enjoying the birds.” — Joey Combs