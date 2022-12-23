Shopping
These $40 Clogs Look Just Like The TikTok-Viral Birkenstock Bostons

This solid dupe is $100 cheaper than the real pair.

<a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCushionaire-Women-s-Hana-Cork-Footbed-Clog-with-Comfort%2F1737899399&subId1=63a31e59e4b0f4895ae13004" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Cushionaire $40 Birkenstock Boston clog dupe. " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63a31e59e4b0f4895ae13004" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCushionaire-Women-s-Hana-Cork-Footbed-Clog-with-Comfort%2F1737899399&subId1=63a31e59e4b0f4895ae13004" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Cushionaire $40 Birkenstock Boston clog dupe. </a>
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Birkenstock Boston clogs: If you haven’t seen them across TikTok lately, you’ve surely spotted them in real life. The nostalgic slide-ons with a cork bottom and prominent buckle are firmly back in style — so much so that they’re kind of hard to find in stock. And if you can find them, they retail for around $140.

If you’re trying to dip a toe into the chic clog trend but don’t want to drop a hundred bucks or wait weeks for your back-ordered shipment to arrive, we’ve found a pretty solid dupe at Walmart for $100 less than the real pair.

Made by Cushionaire, the slide-on clog has Hana cork footbed, a vegan leather upper, treaded EVA outsole and real suede insoles that conform to your feet with extended wear. They come in brown, tan and black in women’s sizes 6-11. And best of all? They only cost $40.

They’re almost as popular on TikTok as the original Birkenstocks, with one user calling them “the best dupes on the market.”

Wear them with jeans, slide them off after yoga class or style them with skirts and dresses — there are no wrong ways to rock one of 2022’s most versatile viral shoes. The minimalist shape will pull together any outfit, even when you’re running to the grocery store in your finest loungewear.

Promising reviews:

“Ordered these as I could not get my hands on the Birkenstock Bostons, these are just as cute! the color is perfect, not to grey and not too brown. Real cork insole. Have received many compliments on these. Shipping came days earlier than originally predicted to arrive which was another plus! love love love.” — Julia

“Cute shoes, they are just like the birkenstocks but so much cheaper.” — Alisha

“I bought these as a ‘get me by’ pair of shoes to go thru airport security. They turned out to be the go to shoes for walking everywhere. They are super comfortable.” — RN GinnyG

“These look just like the actual Birkenstock Boston Clogs. For the price and comfort, you can’t beat them. I wear a size ten, I think Amazon encouraged me to upsize to an 11. I stuck with a ten and it fits perfectly.” — Crystal

“I’m not a big fan of spending $100+ on shoes since I am not nice to them. I scuff them and wear them out very easily. These are almost identical to the Birkenstock brand and are no where near the price. You won’t regret these!” — Stevi Moore

Birkenstock unisex oiled leather Boston clog

The TikTok-Fueled Resurgence Of Birkenstock's Boston Clog

