The Red Sox, Dunkin’ Donuts, calling traffic circles “rotaries” — Boston is known for many great things. Yet, on TikTok these days, the name of this east coast city means one thing and one thing only: the Birkenstock clogs with a rounded toe and a little buckle.
First designed in the late ’70s as a colder-weather version of the brand’s beloved leather sandals, Birkenstock’s Boston clogs have a supportive footbed, a grippy EVA sole and a wide variety of colors and materials. They’re historically beloved by art teachers, farmers market attendants and cool hippie dads that wear friendship bracelets, though for the last few months on TikTok they’ve also become a cult favorite sported by fashionistas, college kids, working moms and seemingly everyone else that wears shoes.
Of course, the sudden revival of these beloved kicks means they can be hard to find. With stores often selling out of different colors and sizes, it seems there’s more Boston demand than there is Boston supply.
Yet, because we love you and love comfortable shoes, we’ve scoured the internet looking for the widest selection in color, material and sizes of the Birkenstock Boston clogs. We’ve even thrown in a few highly-rated dupes if you want the look for a fraction of the price.
Because these shoes are so popular, different retailers have different selections of colors and styles. Zappos appears to have the widest range, and you can also shop Birkenstock directly. We hope you find your perfect fit for fall and maybe warmer winter days, too.
Birkenstock unisex oiled leather Boston clog
With a sleek, polished look, the oiled leather clog is a sharp but comfortable shoe you'll never take off. They'll add a cool texture to any outfit and look great styled with jeans or white pants. These come in women's sizes 4-12.5 and men's sizes 7-13.5, but each retailer below has a different selection of colors. (They’re also available directly on Birkenstock's website
in a pretty good size run, although the sought-after sand color is currently out of stock there.)
Birkenstock Boston unisex suede clogs
Warm and casual while still offering maximum comfort, the suede Boston clogs look even better when they're broken in. They have a natural texture, giving a soft look to any outfit. Wear them with cuffed pants and embrace your inner art teacher. These come in women's sizes 4-12.5 and men's sizes 7-13.5. The websites below have different selections of colors, so be sure to check them all out.
Birkenstock narrow width women's Boston clog
Finally, a pair of Birkenstock clogs for folks with narrow feet. According to Birkenstock.com, the narrow cut for Birkenstock
is around a typical A-B width for women. They come in 13 colors and fabrics, including suede and oiled leather in women's sizes 4.5 to 13.5.
Birkenstock sherling women's Boston clogs
Slippers you can wear outside because they have a real sole? Yes, please. Keep these by the door for walking the dog or running to the mail box, slip into them after yoga class or just wear them all day long to give your feet a treat. The genuine shearling is moisture-wicking, keeping your piggies warm without them getting sweaty. These come in women's sizes 5-10.5. Each website below has different colors available.
Papillio by Birkenstock Boston women's shearling clog
If you can't get enough shearling, you need these fuzzy platform Boston clogs. With snuggly fibers on the inside and outside, they'll give you a little height and a lot of comfort. These come in white and black in women's sizes 5-10.5, and are in plentiful stock at Nordstrom.
Cushinnaire Hana women's cork footbed clog
A solid Birkenstock dupe for a fraction of the price, these cork-soled clogs are a must. Reviews say they break in easily and have extra-comfortable insoles. These come in three colors in women's sizes 6-11.
Maiitrip fur-lined cork clogs with arch support
With the comfort of a slipper and the versatility of a real shoe sole, these faux fur-lined clogs will be your (and your wallet's) new favorite. They come in five solid colors, four colors of plaid and women's sizes 6.5-11.
White Mountain Bari leather clog
These floral clogs are actually everything: bold but chic, colorful but wintery and made with a comfortable footbed. They come in nine other colors and materials, from leather to suede to faux fur, in women's sizes 5-12.