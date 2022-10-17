Shopping
StyleTikTokShoesBirkenstock

Where To Get The Birkenstock Boston Clogs Going Viral On TikTok

The viral shoe has been selling out everywhere, but here’s where you can snag a pair or an affordable dupe.

Staff Writer

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Birkenstock-Womens-Boston-Shearling-Clog/dp/B00OACSQO6?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63442251e4b0b7f89f4e2ece%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Birkenstock sherling clogs from Free People" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63442251e4b0b7f89f4e2ece" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Birkenstock-Womens-Boston-Shearling-Clog/dp/B00OACSQO6?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63442251e4b0b7f89f4e2ece%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Birkenstock sherling clogs from Free People</a>, <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/birkenstock-boston-oiled-leather-unisex/product/7434310" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="leather Birkenstock clogs from Zappos" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63442251e4b0b7f89f4e2ece" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.zappos.com/p/birkenstock-boston-oiled-leather-unisex/product/7434310" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">leather Birkenstock clogs from Zappos</a> and<a href="https://www.amazon.com/WHITE-MOUNTAIN-Shoes-Leather-Footbeds/dp/B0B7Q588QB?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63442251e4b0b7f89f4e2ece%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" floral clogs from Amazon" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63442251e4b0b7f89f4e2ece" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/WHITE-MOUNTAIN-Shoes-Leather-Footbeds/dp/B0B7Q588QB?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63442251e4b0b7f89f4e2ece%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2"> floral clogs from Amazon</a>.
Free People, Zappos, Amazon
Birkenstock sherling clogs from Free People, leather Birkenstock clogs from Zappos and floral clogs from Amazon.

The Red Sox, Dunkin’ Donuts, calling traffic circles “rotaries” — Boston is known for many great things. Yet, on TikTok these days, the name of this east coast city means one thing and one thing only: the Birkenstock clogs with a rounded toe and a little buckle.

First designed in the late ’70s as a colder-weather version of the brand’s beloved leather sandals, Birkenstock’s Boston clogs have a supportive footbed, a grippy EVA sole and a wide variety of colors and materials. They’re historically beloved by art teachers, farmers market attendants and cool hippie dads that wear friendship bracelets, though for the last few months on TikTok they’ve also become a cult favorite sported by fashionistas, college kids, working moms and seemingly everyone else that wears shoes.

Shop Bikenstock Boston clogs at Zappos

Of course, the sudden revival of these beloved kicks means they can be hard to find. With stores often selling out of different colors and sizes, it seems there’s more Boston demand than there is Boston supply.

Yet, because we love you and love comfortable shoes, we’ve scoured the internet looking for the widest selection in color, material and sizes of the Birkenstock Boston clogs. We’ve even thrown in a few highly-rated dupes if you want the look for a fraction of the price.

@melikakamalii

THEYRE PERFECT🥹 #birkenstocks #bostonclogs #fallshoes #birkenstockboston

♬ som original - kenedy

Because these shoes are so popular, different retailers have different selections of colors and styles. Zappos appears to have the widest range, and you can also shop Birkenstock directly. We hope you find your perfect fit for fall and maybe warmer winter days, too.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Zappos
Birkenstock unisex oiled leather Boston clog
With a sleek, polished look, the oiled leather clog is a sharp but comfortable shoe you'll never take off. They'll add a cool texture to any outfit and look great styled with jeans or white pants. These come in women's sizes 4-12.5 and men's sizes 7-13.5, but each retailer below has a different selection of colors. (They’re also available directly on Birkenstock's website in a pretty good size run, although the sought-after sand color is currently out of stock there.)
$140 at Zappos$130+ at Amazon$150 at Nordstrom
2
Zappos
Birkenstock Boston unisex suede clogs
Warm and casual while still offering maximum comfort, the suede Boston clogs look even better when they're broken in. They have a natural texture, giving a soft look to any outfit. Wear them with cuffed pants and embrace your inner art teacher. These come in women's sizes 4-12.5 and men's sizes 7-13.5. The websites below have different selections of colors, so be sure to check them all out.
$155 at Zappos$155 at Urban Outfitters$155 at Free People
3
Amazon
Birkenstock narrow width women's Boston clog
Finally, a pair of Birkenstock clogs for folks with narrow feet. According to Birkenstock.com, the narrow cut for Birkenstock is around a typical A-B width for women. They come in 13 colors and fabrics, including suede and oiled leather in women's sizes 4.5 to 13.5.
$145+ at Amazon
4
Free People
Birkenstock sherling women's Boston clogs
Slippers you can wear outside because they have a real sole? Yes, please. Keep these by the door for walking the dog or running to the mail box, slip into them after yoga class or just wear them all day long to give your feet a treat. The genuine shearling is moisture-wicking, keeping your piggies warm without them getting sweaty. These come in women's sizes 5-10.5. Each website below has different colors available.
$79.99+ at Amazon$170 at Madewell$170 at Free People
5
Nordstrom
Papillio by Birkenstock Boston women's shearling clog
If you can't get enough shearling, you need these fuzzy platform Boston clogs. With snuggly fibers on the inside and outside, they'll give you a little height and a lot of comfort. These come in white and black in women's sizes 5-10.5, and are in plentiful stock at Nordstrom.
$190 at Nordstrom
6
Amazon
Cushinnaire Hana women's cork footbed clog
A solid Birkenstock dupe for a fraction of the price, these cork-soled clogs are a must. Reviews say they break in easily and have extra-comfortable insoles. These come in three colors in women's sizes 6-11.
$39.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Maiitrip fur-lined cork clogs with arch support
With the comfort of a slipper and the versatility of a real shoe sole, these faux fur-lined clogs will be your (and your wallet's) new favorite. They come in five solid colors, four colors of plaid and women's sizes 6.5-11.
$17.99+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
White Mountain Bari leather clog
These floral clogs are actually everything: bold but chic, colorful but wintery and made with a comfortable footbed. They come in nine other colors and materials, from leather to suede to faux fur, in women's sizes 5-12.
$27.60+ at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Celina water-repellent Chelsea boots

Extremely Cool Chunky Boots From Target — All Under $40

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

Distressing Study On Long COVID-19 Reveals Just How Enduring It Can Be

Food & Drink

Chili Cook-Off Winners Share Their Secrets To The Best Chili

Travel

How To Take A More Mindful Vacation In Tulum

Wellness

Too Cold Or Dark Outside To Walk? Try This Instead.

Wellness

Male Breast Cancer Is Rare But It Can Happen. Here Are The Signs.

Wellness

People With Bipolar Disorder Are Sick Of Fans Making Excuses For Kanye West

Food & Drink

Twitter Users Drag Fox Business Guest For His $28 Taco Bell Lunch

Food & Drink

The Best Healthy Canned Chili That Nutritionists Swear By

Parenting

The Way Parents Talk About Halloween Candy Is A Harmful, Toxic Mess

Wellness

Study Reveals A Major Benefit To Lifting Weights During Your Workouts

Parenting

7 Relationship Mistakes That Parents Model To Their Kids

Travel

This Travel Trend Allows You To Explore Without Spending A Ton On Trips

Style & Beauty

Remember The Training Bra? What Exactly Was It Supposed To Train, Anyway?

Travel

33 Funny And Relatable Tweets About Airport Security

Wellness

Sneaky Signs Of Breast Cancer That Have Nothing To Do With Lumps

Shopping

What A Shoe-Obsessed Shopping Editor Is Buying During The Prime Early Access Sale

Shopping

These Emergency Items Are On Sale During Amazon's Prime Early Access Event

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Food & Drink

Americans' Halloween Candy Preferences, Broken Down By State

Relationships

The Rudest Things You Can Do In Someone Else’s House

Wellness

9 Reasons To Swap A Tough Workout For Low-Intensity Exercise

Shopping

28 Of The Internet's Most Comfortable Pairs Of Shoes

Shopping

24 Pairs Of Jeans Reviewers Say Are Actually So Comfortable

Shopping

Target Just Launched A New Fall Collection With Top Fashion Designers

Shopping

These Filing Cabinets Are Not Hideous

Shopping

These Body Oils Offer Concentrated Hydration In One Simple Step

Wellness

7 Things Not To Say To Someone Who Has Lost A Loved One To Suicide

Food & Drink

Oktoberfest Is Back On Tap In Germany, But Inflation May Cause A Brouhaha

Shopping

The Coziest Sheets For Your Bed, According To Reviewers

Shopping

The Inventor Of The Scrunchie Left A Lasting Mark On Fashion

Wellness

Gym Anxiety Is Real. TikTok's 'Shy Girl Workouts' Can Help.

Parenting

New Study Suggest Frightening Reality About Teens And Fake News

Shopping

12 Waterproof Laptop Bags For When You Commute In The Rain

Shopping

Men's Fall Boots That Reviewers Say Are Actually Comfortable