The Red Sox, Dunkin’ Donuts, calling traffic circles “rotaries” — Boston is known for many great things. Yet, on TikTok these days, the name of this east coast city means one thing and one thing only: the Birkenstock clogs with a rounded toe and a little buckle.

First designed in the late ’70s as a colder-weather version of the brand’s beloved leather sandals, Birkenstock’s Boston clogs have a supportive footbed, a grippy EVA sole and a wide variety of colors and materials. They’re historically beloved by art teachers, farmers market attendants and cool hippie dads that wear friendship bracelets, though for the last few months on TikTok they’ve also become a cult favorite sported by fashionistas, college kids, working moms and seemingly everyone else that wears shoes.

Of course, the sudden revival of these beloved kicks means they can be hard to find. With stores often selling out of different colors and sizes, it seems there’s more Boston demand than there is Boston supply.

Yet, because we love you and love comfortable shoes, we’ve scoured the internet looking for the widest selection in color, material and sizes of the Birkenstock Boston clogs. We’ve even thrown in a few highly-rated dupes if you want the look for a fraction of the price.

Because these shoes are so popular, different retailers have different selections of colors and styles. Zappos appears to have the widest range, and you can also shop Birkenstock directly. We hope you find your perfect fit for fall and maybe warmer winter days, too.