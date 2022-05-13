Shopping

What’s not to love about a classic Birkenstock sandal? They’re comfortable, effortless, casual and versatile. They’re so iconic that even high-end designers knock off the famous Birks design, putting their own spin on the classic at wild markups.

But Birkenstocks themselves are often on the pricey side, making them less accessible to those looking for more affordable alternatives. Luckily, the simple silhouette has been manufactured by many brands, so there are loads of different slides and sandals that perfectly channel that Birkenstock vibe at a fraction of the cost.

These lookalikes have everything you love about Birkenstocks, capturing the aesthetic and feel of some of their most popular styles. Most importantly, they also provide the same comfort and foot support — a must, given that podiatrists recommend Birkenstocks as ideal comfortable walking sandals.

Consider the shoes below perfect for all your summer ensembles. Best of all, they’re designed to support your body to eliminate foot and ankle pain. Finding a supportive sandal that is also cute is not easy, but these get the job done, whether you need a pair for your next beach vacation or plan to get your steps in and do some serious walking. Best of all, they’re all under $35.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
Goodfellow & Co Carson sandals for men
Available in three shades, these comfortable slip-ons are a sporty take on the classic two-strap Birks. They're easy to clean, weatherproof and surprisingly stylish.
$10 at Target
2
Amazon
Cushionaire luna sandal for women
Made with genuine suede insoles that perfectly contour the foot, these sandals feature adjustable straps, soft linings, a long-lasting, supportive cork footbed and a non-slip outer sole. They're available in multiple colors.
$29.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Funkymoney EVA sandals for women
Available in a wide variety of colors, these incredibly popular near-identical lookalikes are as cute as they are comfortable. The adjustable straps and padded, contoured footbed are as supportive as it gets, so you can wear these while relaxing around the house or while on the go.
$19.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Bruno Marc beach slippers for men
We are loving the Velcro on these durable double-strap slides; it makes it super easy to adjust them for a proper, safe fit. The arch support design can reduce fatigue on your feet and provide comfort on long walks. They're available in five different colors.
$29.99 at Amazon
5
Target
Mad Love Star slide sandals for women
If you prefer a single strap vibe, then this Mad Love sandal will be your new cushiony go-to this summer. It has a molded footbed that conforms to your foot for maximum comfort and comes in eight lovely colors.
$15 at Target
6
Amazon
Cushionaire Lane sandals for women
These incredibly popular Cushionaire sandals are as close as it gets to the real deal. Soft suede insoles form a perfect contour of your foot while a soft lining and adjustable straps ensure comfort even after hours of wear. They are available in a wide variety of colors.
$29.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Fitory sandals for men
Sink your tired feet into these cushy Fitory sandals. They are made with a naturally contoured cork footbed, feature adjustable straps with buckles for a perfect fit and are flexible, shock-absorbing and roomy. Choose your fave from multiple shades.
$34.99 at Amazon
8
Old Navy
Old Navy sugarcane-blend double-strap slide sandals for women
These sweet Old Navy slides are lightweight and cushiony, making them a great casual summer shoe. Featuring a contoured vinyl footbed, they are partially made with renewable sugarcane and have a textured EVA outsole. They are available in 11 colors.
$10+ at Old Navy
9
Target
Shade & Shore two-band slide sandals for women
Available in 12 colors, these casual slip-on sandals are made with EVA plastic that is soft and supportive. They're the perfect house shoe, but cute enough to wear out and about.
$10 at Target
