Trepal previously explained to HuffPost that plantar fasciitis is often accompanied by a stabbing or sharp shooting pain centered around the bottom of the foot. It’s an inflammatory, and in many cases, degenerative ailment affecting the broad thick ligament on the bottom of the foot which helps to hold up the arch.

Aside from regular foot stretching and possibly medical intervention in more severe instances, Trepal formerly said that supportive footwear is one solution to minimize plantar fasciitis flare-ups. My pops can personally attest to this advice and attributes his several years of being foot-pain-free to Birkenstocks (specifically the brand’s Zermatt slipper), a footwear brand that’s probably best known for their sandals and clog-style shoes that can be worn just about everywhere.

“I have a low arch and wide flat feet and Birkenstocks give me firm arch support so I don’t feel foot pain, even if I stand or walk for a long time,” Flores said, who is an avid walker and nature hiker. ”[Birkenstocks] have also helped the sciatica pain in my leg,” he added.

Founded all the way back in 1774, Birkenstock is known for its signature contoured footbed, an anatomically designed insole that offers longitudinal arch support running along the sides of the footbed for greater stability. This is supplemented with transverse arch support, a contour that runs along the middle of the footbed to help promote better alignment, and a raised toe bar, which encourages the natural gripping motion of the feet. Finally, a deep and cradling heel cup keeps the heel’s natural cushioning right under the heel bone to also help prevent potential pain.

According to Flores, this footbed, which is made from a shock-absorbing and highly flexible cork and latex material that slightly molds to your feet over time, remains in-tact and supportive for years and years, even after constant wear — another reason why these have become his near-exclusive shoe of choice, even when it comes to indoor footwear (see his must-have slipper below).

It’s important to note that Birkenstocks might not be suitable for all types of feet experiencing plantar fasciitis, nor do they have the American Podiatric Medical Association seal of approval, a list of products which podiatrists have found to be beneficial to foot health. However, there are tons of first-person testimonials aside from my father’s who attest to the shoes’s high level of comfort and unique support.

“I had a horrible case of plantar fasciitis last summer and these were the only sandals I could wear comfortably,” one Reddit user wrote. When prompted if Birkenstocks are worth all the hype, another Redditor claimed: “Yes, especially if you have a foot ailment like plantar fasciitis, The structure of the shoe really gives me the relief and recovery I need after spending a work day in other shoes.”

Of course, it’s always a good idea to speak with a medical professional when it comes to managing chronic pain, but until then, you may want to peruse just a few of Birkenstock’s most popular silhouettes on the list ahead.

