25 Intimate Birth Photos That Capture The Beauty And Power Of Delivery

Birth photography is one of the most intimate and powerful art forms. To honor this work and the families who choose to document these vulnerable moments, the International Association of Professional Birth Photographers holds an annual photo contest open to its 1,100-plus members in 52 countries.

On Thursday, the IAPBP announced the winners of its 12th annual Birth Photography Image Competition, which celebrates excellence across the categories of labor, delivery, postpartum, birth details, and hardship and loss.

“We are incredibly proud of the entrants of this year’s competition because in spite of all we endured in our community in recent years, this contest represents the resistance birth photographers have to overcome unforeseen challenges,” IAPBP director Liz Cook said in a news release. “We are proud to present to you a breathtaking body of work that shares life’s most powerful moments from 2022.”

Advertisement