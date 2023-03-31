Parentingchildbirthchildbirth photography

25 Intimate Birth Photos That Capture The Beauty And Power Of Delivery

The International Association of Professional Birth Photographers has announced its 12th annual contest winners.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Birth photography is one of the most intimate and powerful art forms. To honor this work and the families who choose to document these vulnerable moments, the International Association of Professional Birth Photographers holds an annual photo contest open to its 1,100-plus members in 52 countries.

On Thursday, the IAPBP announced the winners of its 12th annual Birth Photography Image Competition, which celebrates excellence across the categories of labor, delivery, postpartum, birth details, and hardship and loss.

“We are incredibly proud of the entrants of this year’s competition because in spite of all we endured in our community in recent years, this contest represents the resistance birth photographers have to overcome unforeseen challenges,” IAPBP director Liz Cook said in a news release. “We are proud to present to you a breathtaking body of work that shares life’s most powerful moments from 2022.”

Keep scrolling to see this year’s winners and honorable mentions. You can visit the IAPBP website to see all the entries. (Readers should note that the following uncensored photos show people in the act of childbirth.)

1
Overall Winner and Best in Birth Details: Fine Art
Annemarie Fuckel of Annemarie Lea
"Crossing the Veil"
2
Best in Labor
Jessica Innemee of Vi-Photography
"Safe Space"
3
Best in Labor: Documentary
Laura Brink of Rewild Her Birth
"Drowning in Exhaustion"
4
Best in Labor: Black & White
Laura Brink of Rewild Her Birth
"The Loyal Birth Attendant"
5
Best in Delivery: Documentary
Jessica Miles Photography
"Hello, I Have Arrived"
6
Best in Delivery: Fine Art
Laura Brink of Rewild Her
"Brace for Birth"
7
Best in Delivery: Black & White
Karoline Saadi Fotografia
"The Expected Meeting"
8
Best in Delivery
Mary Beliz Photos
"Life Beneath the Surface"
9
Best in Postpartum: Documentary
Dania Lauren of Lauren + Douglas
"Bed 32"
10
Best in Postpartum: Black & White
Annemarie Fuckel of Annemarie Lea - Geburtsfotografie Frankfurt
"Peaceful Arrival"
11
Best in Postpartum: Fine Art
Laura Brink of Rewild Her
"The Sovereign Family Tree"
12
Best in Birth Details
Paula Beltrao
"Waking Up at Sunrise"
13
Members' Choice: Best in Delivery
Settia Tin of Hello Baby
"First Touch"
14
Members' Choice: Best in Postpartum
Natalie Broders of Portland Birth Photographer
"The Lovers After"
15
Honorable Mention
Erin Stetson of Erin Beth Birth
"You Are My VBAC Queen"
16
Honorable Mention
Laura Brink of Rewild Her
"All Lines Lead to You"
17
Honorable Mention
Lawren Snapka of Lawren Rose Photography and Film
"I Stand in My Power"
18
Honorable Mention
Anne Lucy Silva Barbosa
"Cry of Love"
19
Honorable Mention
Tiarra Doherty of Mother Wolf Birth Photography
"Beautiful Beautiful Boy"
20
Members' Choice: Best in Labor
Nicole Hamic
"I Call Down My Power"
21
Honorable Mention
Kristen Fortier of New Moon Doula and Photography
"Letting Go"
22
Honorable Mention
Tania Fragoso of The Grateful Doula
"It's in Our Hands Now"
23
Honorable Mention
Sarah Romero of Sarah Elizabeth Photos and Film
"Postpartum Porcelain Throne Check"
24
Honorable Mention
Megan Angstadt-Williams of Badger and Quill Photography
"Liminal Space"
25
Honorable Mention
Julia Santiago Fotografia
"My First Seconds Here"
Go To Homepage

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Does Blinking A Lot Mean You’re Lying?

Wellness

6 Common Phrases You May Not Realize Are Actually Fat-Shaming

Home & Living

A New Viral Scam Call Is Really Terrifying People. Here’s What You Need To Know.

Money

People Have Started Getting Invitations To Apple Pay Later. Here’s What It Does.

Style & Beauty

These Size-Flexible Clothing Brands Go Up And Down In Size When You Do

Travel

The Best National Parks To Visit In The Spring

Home & Living

The Rudest Things You Can Do As A Host

Shopping

These Are Useful Things To Have For Any Older Person Living Alone

Shopping

Get Up To $300 Off Select Shark Vacuums And Appliances At Walmart Right Now

Shopping

Just 29 Home Office Essentials That'll Jazz Up Your Permanent WFH Space

Shopping

Why This Indie Beauty Brand’s Sephora Launch Was A Full-Circle Moment For The Founder

Shopping

Give Your Wardrobe A Refresh During Nordstrom’s Spring Sale

Shopping

This Incredibly Popular Water Flosser Is 40% Off Right Now

Shopping

These Ludicrously Capacious Bags Can Hold Your Flat Shoes, Lunch Pails And More

Shopping

Spring's Trendiest Shoe Is Surprisingly Wearable. We Found Options At Every Budget.

Shopping

33 Packing Tips For Traveling With Just Carry On Luggage

Shopping

6 Products That Can Help Back Pain If You're Sitting At A Desk All Day

Food & Drink

At The 'Sports Bra' Bar, It's All Women's Sports, All The Time

Wellness

Feeling Helpless After Yet Another Mass Shooting? Read This.

Parenting

27 Hilarious Realities Of Raising A Teenager

Travel

23 Destinations Travel Experts Return To Again And Again

Shopping

Quick! The TikTok-Famous Stanley Cup Just Restocked In Two New Colors

Shopping

The Best Walking Shoes For Older Adults, According To Podiatrists

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

A 2019 Horror Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This New Political Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

Do You Need Another COVID Booster? Here's What Experts Say.

Style & Beauty

How Often Do You REALLY Need To Wash Your Clothes?

Shopping

The Most Stylish Leather Jackets For Men, According To Reviewers

Shopping

20 Things Our Editors Actually Spent Money On This Month

Shopping

These Artist-Designed Rugs Will Instantly Elevate Your Home And They All Start Below $500

Shopping

Target’s Coolest New Spring Arrivals Are Insanely Affordable

Shopping

This Patio Furniture From Walmart Looks Unexpectedly High-End

Wellness

For Those With Eating Disorders, Ozempic Can Be A Triggering Nightmare

Shopping

These Popular Headphones Are Less Than $50 At Walmart

Shopping

44 Products With Before-And-After Photos Worthy Of A 'Whoa'

Relationships

It's Not Just You: Making Friends After 60 Is Really Hard

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

My Favorite Camping Tent Is 50% Off For A Very Limited Time

Parenting

6 Things Parents Of Kids With ADHD Need To Understand