35 Raw And Powerful Birth Photos That Capture Strength Of Humanity

These striking images showcase the beauty and raw emotion of childbirth.
The photographers who document childbirth capture some of the most powerful and emotional moments in a parent’s life.

Birth photographers Jennifer Mason and Monet Nicole founded the Birth Becomes You community in 2014 to support this unique work and create a welcoming space for other photographers to connect and learn. To celebrate their community, they hold an annual birth photography contest that showcases labor, delivery and postpartum images.

The organization invited birth photographers to submit photos taken in 2022 and 2023 and received entries from almost 200 photographers around the world. A panel of judges selected winners in categories like “between two worlds,” “birth team,” and “story in one image.”

“We put together this year’s showcase because we wanted to find a way to celebrate powerful birth imagery in a new way,” Nicole told HuffPost. “By creating some more unique categories, we hoped to shine a light on images that often get overlooked in traditional photo contests.”

Martha Lerner/zenmamalove

In addition to fostering a sense of community among birth photographers, Mason and Nicole work to change policies on social media platforms and offer courses for aspiring birth photographers. Their biggest goal, however, is to make birth more visible, which they believe will help create a “safer and gentler” experience for all.

“We hope that people feel inspired by the images they see, and we hope they can recognize themselves or their birth story in some of these images,” Nicole said. “We hope that this entire showcase illustrates just how diverse, powerful, and beautiful birth can be. ”

Keep scrolling for a selection of winning photos and other submissions and visit Birth Becomes You for the full collection. (Readers should note that the following uncensored photos show people in the act of childbirth.)

Stephanie Entin/Little Plum Photography
Mackenzie Romagni/Mackenzie Romagni Photography
Briana Koop/Driftwood + Co Saskatoon Birth Photographer
Morgan Hjelm/Morgan Petroski Photography
Jennifer Lombardo/Buffalo Doula Services LLC
Hanna Russo/Hanna Russo Birth
Lindsey Bowns/Adora Birth + Wellness
Hailey Moses Striebich/Lighthouse Doula Services
Inge Berken
Bree Minter/The Birth Collective
Danielle Wilstead/Wild Oak Birth
Latisa Ratliff/P.S. Love, Mommy Doula Services
Linnell Keeling/Art & Soul Birth Stories
Renée Mason/Renée Mason Indiana Birth Photographer
Claire Dunkley/Claire Dunkley Doula
Colleen Murtha/Colleen Murtha Photography
Olivia LaGasse/Precious 3 Birth Services
Paige Driscoll/Bay Area Birth & Motherhood Photographer
Ebony Allen-Ankins/Ebony Allen-Ankins Photography
Rowan Steiner/Salt City Birth & Newborn Photography
Amalia Martin
Brittni Endrizzi/Strong as a Mother Doula Services
Tama-Sophie Lambert/TS Lambert Photography
Sophie Bailey/Wild Mama Photography
Rachel Utain-Evans
Gladys Garcia/Orlando Birth Photographer
Courtney Brace/The Motherhood Chronicles
Jamilah Allen/Jamilah Allen Creative
Melanie Lopez/Melanie Lopez Photography
Michaela Lindley/Michaela Drew Photography
Jessica Sornson/Jessica Sornson Photography
Jessica Piek/Jessica Piek Photography
Nicole Hamic
Ashley Marston/Ashley Marston Photography
