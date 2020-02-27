Newborn Baby Makes Epic Face In Viral Birth Photo

A C-section birth photo is having a viral moment, thanks to the epic expression on the newborn’s face.

On Feb. 15, Brazilian photographer Rodrigo Kuntsmann shared pictures from the birth of Isabela Pereira de Jesus on Facebook. In one striking image, the baby girl appears to be glaring at the medical team in the operating room.

“The obstetrician was bringing the baby to the mother to kiss her, and during this movement, I managed to capture this moment,” Kuntsmann told HuffPost.

Rodrigo Kuntsmann Kuntsmann's viral birth photo quickly became a meme.

The photo quickly reached internet fame and thousands of reactions rolled in.

“Each person wanted to describe in the photo caption what the baby was thinking with that strong expression,” said Kuntsmann, who’s been photographing births for four years. “I think that’s why it went viral.”

Funny caption suggestions included “put me back now!” and “Do NOT disturb my sleep for this!”

When Isabela’s picture started receiving so much attention, the photographer worried about her parents’ reaction.

“I asked how they were feeling, and, to my surprise, they loved the idea of ​​their daughter becoming a meme,” Kuntsmann said, adding that he feels “very blessed” for all the positive feedback.

Isabela’s mother, Daiane Pereira da Rocha, told Brazilian outlet G1 that she had a “peaceful pregnancy” and that the photo showcases Isabela’s strong personality.

Ultimately, Kuntsmann said he hopes his viral photo inspires expectant parents to consider having their birth photographed.