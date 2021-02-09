Parenting

25 Intimate And Powerful Birth Photos

The International Association of Professional Birth Photographers announced its contest winners.

Birth photography captures powerfully raw and vulnerable moments. To honor this work, the International Association of Professional Birth Photographers holds an annual contest with judging open to its 1,100-plus members in 51 countries ― as well as a panel of officials.

On Monday, the IAPBP announced the winners of its 10th annual Birth Photography Image Competition, which celebrates excellence in the categories of Labor, Delivery, Postpartum, Birth Details and Fresh 48.

“Despite birth photographers worldwide losing a majority of their work and income in 2020 due to the global pandemic, I am thrilled to be able to feature the talent of our members in our annual image competition,” IAPBP Director Liz Cook said in a press release for the competition. “We are incredibly proud of the entrants of this year’s competition because in spite of all we endured in our community in recent months, this contest represents the resistance birth photographers have to overcome unforeseen challenges.”

Keep scrolling to see this year’s winners and honorable mentions. You can visit the IAPBP website to see all the entries. (Readers should note that the following uncensored photos depict women in the act of childbirth.)

Overall Winner And Members' Choice Best In Category: Postpartum
Ashley Marston Photography
"Daddy's Girls"
Members' Choice Overall Winner And Best In Category: Delivery
Anne Lucy Silva Barbosa/Anne Lucy Fotografia
"The Greatest Love In The World"
Best In Category: Birth Details And Members' Choice Best In Category: Delivery
Charlene Foerster Fotografie
"The Origin Of Life"
Best In Category: Labor
Dana Jacobs Photography + Films
"Reach Down. He's Almost Here."
Best In Category: Fresh 48
Jami Edgar/Touch of Hart Photography
"Nourish"
Best In Category: Postpartum
Hanna Hill Photography
"My Body, My Birth"
Members' Choice Best In Category: Delivery
Danny Merz | Geburtsreportage
"Grace"
Members' Choice Best In Category: Fresh 48
Carey Lauren Photos & Film
"Nursing A Newborn"
Members' Choice Best In Category: Labor
Laura Brink/Rewild Her
"Primal Shapes Of Birth"
Honorable Mention
Kate Kennedy Birth Photography
"Welcome Little Woman"
Honorable Mention
Lisa Phillips Photography
"Examining Every Detail"
Honorable Mention
Rianna Cross/Birthspoke
"Silent Night"
Honorable Mention
Kate Kennedy Birth Photography
"Birthing Queen"
Honorable Mention
Rianna Cross/Birthspoke
"Reborn"
Honorable Mention
Lisa Phillips Photography
"The Strength Within You Is Greater Than Any Storm"
Honorable Mention
Brittany Knapik/The Birth Story Collective
"You And You And Me"
Honorable Mention
Dana Jacobs Photography
"Of All Our Travels, This Journey Will Be Our Greatest"
Honorable Mention
Ashley Marston Photography
"Home Birth In A Pandemic"
Honorable Mention
Kandyce Wagar/Songbird and Oak Photography
"This Moment 2020"
Honorable Mention
Jessica Henderson Photography
"A Dose Of Mother Nature"
Honorable Mention
Nora Dalmasso Fotografia
"The Miracle Of Life In Your Hands"
Honorable Mention
Laura Brink/Rewild Her
"Erupting Into Being"
Honorable Mention
Paulina Splechta Photography
"The Journey Traveled For You"
Honorable Mention
Cat Fancote/Capturing Birth
"A Mother's Guidance"
Honorable Mention
Ashley Marston Photography
"When Time Stands Still"
