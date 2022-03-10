Parenting

25 Raw Birth Photos That Capture The Beauty And Power Of Delivery

The International Association of Professional Birth Photographers recently announced its 11th annual contest winners.

Birth photography is an incredibly intimate and powerful art form. To honor this work and the families who choose to document and share these vulnerable moments, the International Association of Professional Birth Photographers holds an annual photo contest.

On Wednesday, the IAPBP announced the winners of its 11th annual Birth Photography Image Competition, which celebrates excellence across four main categories: labor, delivery, postpartum and birth details. Subcategories for recognition include black and white, documentary, fine art, and hardship and loss.

“We are incredibly proud of the entrants of this year’s competition because in spite of all we endured in our community in recent years, this contest represents the resistance birth photographers have to overcome unforeseen challenges,” IAPBP director Liz Cook said in a press release.

“We are also thrilled to introduce a new, impactful and powerful subcategory titled ‘Hardship & Loss,’” she added. “We desire to honor the 1 in 4 birthing persons who experience miscarriage and/or loss and inviting images of these events into our celebration of birth photography is one way we can do this. We are proud to present to you a breathtaking body of work that shares life’s most powerful moments from 2021.”

Continue scrolling to see this some of this year’s winners and honorable mentions. You can visit the IAPBP website to see all the entries.

Note: The following uncensored photos show people in the act of childbirth and include an image depicting loss.

1
Overall Winner
Bárbara Aviz Fotografia
"A Touch Of Love"
2
Best In Labor
Sara Avila Fotografia
"Accepting A New Plan"
3
Best In Delivery
Ebony Allen-Ankins Photography
"The First Look"
4
Best In Postpartum
Jessica Miles Photography
“Twins First Latch"
5
Best In Hardship & Loss
Meike Nagorny m.o.m.e.n.t.s
"As Long As I Am Here With You My Perfect Little Baby"
6
Best In Birth Details: Black & White
Lindsey Eden Photography & Doula
"She Roars"
7
Best In Labor: Black & White
Sara Hunter Photo, LLC
"Ovarian Cancer Survivor — Hospital Transfer"
8
Best In Delivery: Documentary
Sara Hunter Photo, LLC
“Dad Catches His Baby Girl"
9
Best In Postpartum: Black & White
Rachel Utain-Evans Photography
"Reunion"
10
Best In Delivery: Black & White
Inge Berken Fotografie
"Euforia"
11
Best In Labor: Documentary
Jessica Innemee/VI-Photography
"My Sacred Birth Cocoon"
12
Best In Postpartum: Documentary
Inge Berken Fotografie
"Love Till Infinity"
13
Best In Birth Details: Fine Art
Laura Brink/Rewild Her
"Blood Of My Blood"
14
Best In Postpartum: Fine Art
Hayden Trace/Home Again
"Swimming Interstellar”
15
Best In Delivery: Fine Art
Danny Merz | Geburtsreportage
“The Blessed Exhaustion”
16
Members' Choice: Best In Postpartum
Sara Hunter Photo, LLC
"Crying Dad"
17
Members' Choice: Best In Labor
Cindy Willems/Birth Day geboortefotografie
"White Noise"
18
Honorable Mention
Jacinta Lagos Birth Services
"Ecstacy"
19
Honorable Mention
Natalie Weber/Natalie Zepp Photography
"The Reach"
20
Honorable Mention
Geburtsfotografie Charlene Förster
"This Is Us"
21
Honorable Mention
Portland Birth Photographer: Natalie Broders
"Exhale"
22
Honorable Mention
Jessica Henderson Photography
"Daughters Of A Midwife"
23
Honorable Mention
Vannessa Brown Photography
"Love And Support"
24
Honorable Mention
Ashley Marston Photography
"Transition Tears"
25
Honorable Mention
Sadie Wild Photography
"Womb World To Our World"
