25 Stunning Birth Photos That Capture Pure Love

Birth photography is an incredibly raw and personal kind of art. To honor this work, the International Association of Professional Birth Photographers holds an annual contest with judging open to its 1,100+ members from more than 50 countries ― as well as a panel of officials.

The eighth annual IAPBP Image Competition celebrates winners in the categories of labor, delivery, postpartum, birth details and Fresh 48.

“Birth photography encompasses the tears of joy, the wonder of bringing a new life into the world and celebrates family,” the contest press release notes. “The photographers who specialize in the field use their art to tell the story of birth.”