25 Stunning Birth Photos That Capture Pure Love

The International Association of Professional Birth Photographers announced its contest winners.

Birth photography is an incredibly raw and personal kind of art. To honor this work, the International Association of Professional Birth Photographers holds an annual contest with judging open to its 1,100+ members from more than 50 countries ― as well as a panel of officials.

The eighth annual IAPBP Image Competition celebrates winners in the categories of labor, delivery, postpartum, birth details and Fresh 48.

“Birth photography encompasses the tears of joy, the wonder of bringing a new life into the world and celebrates family,” the contest press release notes. “The photographers who specialize in the field use their art to tell the story of birth.”

Continue scrolling to see this year’s judge-selected and members’ choice winners, as well as some beautiful honorable mentions. You can visit the IAPBP website to see all the entries. (Note: Some of these images may be considered NSFW.)

1
First Place Winner / Members’ Choice First Place Winner
Belle Verdiglione -- Belle Verdiglione Photography
"Our Rainbow Baby Is Finally Here"
2
Best In Category: Fresh 48
Kimberly Kimble — Rushes & Waves
"This Is Us"
3
Best In Category: Birth Details
Samantha Evans — Sevan Photography
"Enveloped"
4
Best In Category: Labor
Dora Barens — Dora Barens Geboortefotografie
"Water Birth In Sunset"
5
Best In Category: Delivery
Ashley Marston — Ashley Marston Photography
"Many Hands"
6
Best In Category: Postpartum
Jerusha Sutton — Jerusha Sutton Photography
"The Most Glorious Cleansing Of All"
7
Members’ Choice Best In Category: Labor
Cindy Willems — Birth Day geboortefotografie
"My Love, My Hero"
8
Members’ Choice Best In Category: Postpartum
Heather Sears — Heather Sears Photography
"Peek-A-Boo"
9
Members’ Choice Best In Category: Delivery
Brittany Fisher — Micah Lynn Birth Stories
“'They Said I Couldn't Do It' -- VBAC Mama"
10
Honorable Mention
Deborah Elenter — NEO Photography
"Cant Take My Eyes Off You"
11
Honorable Mention
Marjolein Loppies — Curacao Nasemento
"Pure Joy"
12
Honorable Mention
Heather Nerheim — Wildheart Photography
"A Father Is Born"
13
Honorable Mention
Amanda Ditzel — Raleigh Birth Photography
"With Woman"
14
Honorable Mention
Deborah Elenter — NEO Photography
"Sister In Arms"
15
Honorable Mention
Lawren Snapka — Lawren Rose Photography
"The Final Separation"
16
Honorable Mention
Bree Garcia — J&B Photography LLC
"The Emotions Of A Big Brother To Be"
17
Honorable Mention
Sarah Romero — Sarah Elizabeth Photography
"Wake Up"
18
Honorable Mention
Elaine Baca — Lane B Photography
"Induction: 43 Weeks"
19
Honorable Mention
BARBARA AVIZ — BARBARA AVIZ PHOTOGRAPHY
"Sweet Brothers Meeting"
20
Honorable Mention
Sarah Widnyana — Life & Lens Photography
"Birth Leaves Its Mark On Us All"
21
Honorable Mention
Shea Long — Coastal Lifestyles Photography
"Needing Space"
22
Honorable Mention
Belle Verdiglione — Belle Verdiglione Photography
"Nuchal Hand And Cord Baby Born Into Dad's Hands"
23
Honorable Mention
Shea Long — Coastal Lifestyles Photography
"From All Angles"
24
Honorable Mention
Bree Garcia — J&B Photography LLC
"The Rainbow Is Here"
25
Honorable Mention
Dania Watson — Lauren + Douglas
"Little Koala"
