Parenting

21 Striking Birth Photos That Capture The Strength Of Mothers

The International Association of Professional Birth Photographers announced its contest winners.

Birth photography is a particularly raw and intimate form of art. To celebrate this work, the International Association of Professional Birth Photographers holds an annual contest with winners selected by a panel of judges, as well as members of the organization around the world.

On Thursday, the IAPBP announced the winners of its ninth annual Birth Photography Image Competition, which honors excellence in categories including Labor, Delivery, Postpartum, Birth Details and Fresh 48.

“Winners were chosen on a point system and judged on technique, lighting, composition, emotional impact, creativity and storytelling,” says the competition’s website, adding, “While birth is beautiful, it is also messy and real.”

Scroll down to see this year’s judge-selected winners, as well as some members’ choice winners and honorable mentions. You can visit the IAPBP website to see all the entries. (Note: Some of these images may be considered NSFW.)

1
First Place Winner And Members’ Choice Best In Category: Postpartum
Jessica Vink of VI-Photography
“A Moment of Silence”
2
Best In Category: Delivery And Members’ Choice Best In Category: Delivery
Alexandria Mooney of Alexandria Mooney Photography
“Unmasking The Many Layers Of Birth”
3
Best In Category: Fresh 48
Natalie Weber of Natalie Zepp Photography
"Denial"
4
Best In Category: Labor
Shea Long of Coastal Lifestyles Photography
“Morning Light Creeps In”
5
Best In Category: Birth Details
Bree Garcia of J&B Photography, LLC
"Warrior"
6
Best In Category: Postpartum
Kristy Visscher of Kinship by Kristy
"Vernix Constellation"
7
Members’ Choice Best In Category: Labor
Sophia Costa of The Sophia Co
"I am a Birthing Goddess"
8
Members’ Choice Best In Category: Birth Details
Jana Brasil of JanaBrasil Fotografia
“Baby Noah Empelicado"
9
Members’ Choice Best In Category: Fresh 48
Martha Lerner of zenmamalove
“Her Cup Runneth Over...”
10
Honorable Mention
Paulina Splechta of Paulina Splechta Birth Photography and Films
"Reactions"
11
Honorable Mention
Ashley Marston of Ashley Marston Photography
"She Watches Them"
12
Honorable Mention
Bree Garcia of J&B Photography LLC
"Unplanned, Furious and Free"
13
Honorable Mention
Lindsey Ellis of L.E. Ellis Photography
“Holding Two Sons”
14
Honorable Mention
Evelien Koote of Love & Little Birth Photography
"Silence"
15
Honorable Mention
Barbara Aviz of BÁRBARA AVIZ
"Overflowing Love"
16
Honorable Mention
Brittney Hogue of Brittney Hogue Birth, Baby, Family
"Fresh"
17
Honorable Mention
Shea Long of Coastal Lifestyles Photography
"Colostrum Drunk"
18
Honorable Mention
Cindy Willems of Birth Day geboortefotografie
"Breech"
19
Honorable Mention
Lori Martinez of Lori Martinez Photography
“In It Together”
20
Honorable Mention
Daniela Justus of Daniela Justus Fotografia
"In Between"
21
Honorable Mention
Sarah Maverick of Sarah Maverick Photography
“On The Day You Were Born”
