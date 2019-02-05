Parenting

18 Striking Photos That Capture The Intensity Of Birth

Birth Becomes Her announced its annual photography contest winners.

Birth photographers capture moments of deep intensity and emotion for parents. To celebrate this work, an international community of birth photographers called Birth Becomes Her holds an annual contest honoring labor, delivery and postpartum images.

The organization invited birth photographers around the world to submit images taken in 2018 for the categories of hospital, out of hospital, color, black and white and postpartum. A panel of judges selected three winners in each category and overall winners out of a pool of roughly 1,200 submissions from more than a dozen countries.

“We are excited to see the contest grow each year, as we believe there is POWER in seeing real and striking images of birth,” the contest organizers wrote in a press release. “The artists who submitted to this contest are incredibly talented and their work makes a huge difference to families in both the local and international community. We hope that this collection changes the public’s perception on birth and reminds us that we have options when birthing our babies.”

Below, find 18 striking photos that capture the raw intensity of birth. To see all the submissions, visit Birth Becomes Her. (Note: Some of these images may be considered NSFW.)

Overall Winner
Sadie Wilde Photography
Color -- First Place
Fox Valley Birth and Baby/Mary Nieland
Black And White -- First Place
Cat Fancote
Postpartum -- First Place
Photo: Art by Jessica
Out Of Hospital -- First Place
Northern Light Photography/Linnea Geiger
Hospital -- First Place
Life and Lens Photograph
Overall -- Second Place
Belle Verdiglione Photography
Color -- Second Place
Kendal Blacker Photography
Black And White -- Second Place
Sashi Hesson, Photographer
Postpartum -- Second Place
Coastal Lifestyles Photography
Out Of Hospital -- Second Place
Micah Lynn Birth Stories
Hospital -- Second Place
Marijke Thoen
Overall -- Third Place
Toni Nichole Photos
Color -- Third Place
Chiara Doveri Photography
Black And White -- Third Place
Salt City Birth & Newborn Photography
Postpartum -- Third Place
Hanna Hill Photography
Out Of Hospital -- Third Place
Cradled Creations
Hospital -- Third Place
Bree Downe
