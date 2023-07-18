Woman Gored By Bison At Yellowstone, Suffers 'Significant Injuries'

A bison grazing near the Yellowstone River in Wyoming in September 2022. George Rose via Getty Images

A woman was gored by a bison while visiting Yellowstone National Park on Sunday, the National Park Service said in a statement.

The 47-year-old woman suffered “significant injuries to her chest and abdomen,” the statement said. She was transported by helicopter to an Idaho hospital.

She had been walking with another person in a field in front of the Lake Lodge Cabins, on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone, when they saw two bison, park officials said.

They turned to walk away but one of the bison charged and gored the woman, according to the statement.

The incident is under investigation; officials said it was not known how close the woman was to the bison when it charged.

The park service reminded parkgoers to always stay more than 25 yards from all large animals ― such as bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes ― and at least 100 yards from bears and wolves.

“If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity,” the park service said.

Bison can become more easily agitated during mating season, which runs from mid-July to mid-August, it said, noting that the animals are unpredictable and “can run three times faster than humans.”

This is the park’s first reported bison attack in 2023.