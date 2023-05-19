HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

If you’re tired of dust and dander in your home or if you’re always looking for a way to nix unpleasant home odors caused by your four-legged friend, it may be time to buy an air purifier. Today specifically may be the time, since the beloved Bissel Air320 smart air purifier is currently 59% off.

Loved by pet owners, parents and people who like breathing clean air, this purifier has a fabric pre-filter, an activated carbon filter and a medical-grade high-efficiency particle arresting (HEPA) filter to capture 99.97% of large and fine particles, according to the brand. It also picks up smoke, smells from food and cooking, gases, pollen and other airborne allergens.

Not to mention, it looks pretty sleek ― almost like a vintage speaker.

This air purifier is certified by the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers and covers up to 1,582 square feet in one hour, so it’s perfect for living rooms, basements or other large spaces. The lowest of its five fan speeds can be super quiet, making it a great purifier for a bedroom, too.

The Bissell Air320 has auto-adjusting fans and can give you air quality feedback as it’s working. The filter will let you know when it’s time to replace it, so you never need to play the guessing game wondering if it’s still working. At 14.75 inches wide and 25 inches high, it has chic tapered legs and a modern shape that will make it a welcome functional and stylish addition to any home.

With a 4.6-star overall rating and 3,882 global reviews, this air purifier is a fan favorite. Here’s what some happy customers had to say:

“This air filter is worth the money. The auto feature enables the device to detect the purity of the air and adjust the airflow accordingly. You can also override the auto feature and set the fan speed to your desired setting. On the lowest setting, it’s whisper quiet but on the highest setting, it sounds like an industrial fan — which is exactly what you want for purifying a lot of air as quickly as possible. The filter access is super convenient, making changing filters easy and fast. There is a little air sensor on the side that requires cleaning every six months but all that entails is a little wipe down. This thing is also super stylish and easy to set up — simply remove the filters from the bags and re-install them, then plug it in and turn it on! 10/10, would recommend without hesitation” — Mischa

“This purifier is astonishingly good. It says our air is super clean. A ‘3’ or ‘6’ is on the screen and it shuts down until it detects something! We needed to cut a piece of cabinet out of our kitchen last week and while we were doing that, this purifier kicked on full bore on its own! There was a slight burning smell from the cutting and this machine read 200 something with orange lighting. It ran for 30 mins and we watched the number go down down down. Once it was down to ‘3’ it went quiet again. This wasn’t in the kitchen. It was in the living room. I was shocked that it detected and cleaned up the smoky smell from 30 feet away. Before this incident, I wasn’t sure it did much. Now I’m a true believer. It does the same thing when I cook fish. We set the filters on Subscribe and Save to auto ship every 6 months.” — J&S

“Our dryer hose disconnected and we didn’t realize it. Our house was so cloudy, it looked like we were walking through fog, and everything was covered in a fresh coating of dust every day! My husband figured out what had happened, and my daughter had just bought this air purifier, so we purchased one. Our air quality went from 999 down to 2 in a week! Now we can breathe clean air and not be embarrassed by all of the dust.”— Lori