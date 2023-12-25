Amazon Bissell's PowerGlide Pet Slim has lights that illuminate dust and hair you might otherwise miss.

If you’ve been thinking about how nice it would be to have the dust-illuminating headlights of that one fancy cordless vacuum, but aren’t into its $529 price tag, check this out: Bissell’s PowerGlide Pet Slim cordless stick vacuum has 30 minutes of run time per charge, a tangle-preventing roller head and LED lights that help you see and suck up dirt and pet hair.

And similar to the fancy vac, it also transforms into a hand-held vac or high-reach vac so you can clean everything at once. It comes with a crevice tool, pet hair upholstery tool, wall mount storage system and an extra Febreze filter that’s washable and reusable. And today it’s 60% off, making it just $99.

In fact, Amazon hadn’t priced this vacuum lower than $161.19 this year before Prime Day in October, so this is a pretty rare sale to see.

Although reviewers overall don’t suggest this Bissell is as powerful as a full-sized vacuum or even a pricier stick vacs, they do seem to love its ability to suck up pet hair, its sturdy construction, the ease of use, and those handy dust-revealing lights.

“This vacuum sucks up dog hair with very little effort. My previous (cheap) stick vacuum would always clog in the shaft and I’d have to take it out and use a push rod to clear it. The roller brush on this is wonderful. No hair wrapped around it, ever,” wrote reviewer Chris O’Malley, adding, “The headlights on this are incredibly useful, and the ability to empty and clean the tank is super simple.”

“I’m honestly amazed every time I vacuum at just how much dust has accumulated. It’s super satisfying in my opinion,” wrote Amazon shopper peachyglow, who called it “my favorite purchase this year.”

“It is moreso a broom replacement than a vacuum replacement,” noted a user named Dru, who said, “I mostly use it to pick up loose dog hair on the ground and it’s perfect for that.”

