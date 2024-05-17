HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Bissell’s Little Green portable carpet cleaner is a big-time fan favorite, so there’s a rush whenever it gets marked down. It has a reputation for selling out during big sales events like Amazon Prime Days, so if you’ve always wanted to get one for yourself at a discount, you’re in luck. Both Amazon and Walmart are offering this famed cleaning machine for less than $100 right now.
The classic green version that you’ve probably come to recognize is $98 at Amazon, and there’s a cool black color that’s exclusive to Walmart also on sale.
That model works just like the green version, comes with the same 3-inch tough stain tool to spray, scrub and suction away dirt and stains, and the same handy 48-ounce tank capacity and the same free 8-ounce bottle of Bissell’s Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness cleaner.
I own one of these Little Green cleaners, and they are indeed supremely portable and carpet-saving (pet owners love them). Every time I spill food on my rug — this happens way too often — I just run for the Little Green, flip it on, spend a scant minute scrubbing, suction up the dirty water and then breath a sigh of relief. It’s saved me from soy sauce, ketchup, salad dressing, dollops of of curry and more than one dropped cheeseburger.
Reviewers say they also use this on upholstery, car seats and even mattresses. It may just be one of the most beloved cleaning tools we share her at HuffPost, and this is the lowest price I remember seeing for it. Grab one now for up to 20% off.
Promising reviews from Walmart.com:
“Honestly amazing, my roommate’s cat knocked over a plant I’d just repotted and this made the carpet look good as new. We’re about to move, so I didn’t want to be charged for replacing all the carpets if it came to that which could be hundreds. Walmart had it for the cheapest price I’d seen anywhere, so I grabbed it. It took all the solution it came with and around an hour to do but it looks 1000% better. Prior to this I had rented one from Lowe’s which helped a little, but the stain was still noticeable. This made it look like there never was a stain. 10/10...” — Emily, verified purchase
“Love this cleaner, I cleaned my kitchen stool seats, my sofas and my hallway carpets boy did it leave it so clean and very easy to use highly recommend.” —Arlene, verified purchase
“Bought this because we needed a portable, smaller carpet cleaner to take back and forth to our cabin for smaller messes. Also for our boat and vehicles as well. It’s so easy to transport and functions really well. We were actually very impressed, it worked better then we expected.” — NW, verified purchase
“I’m so glad that I bought the little green machine. Everyday messes are not as upsetting as they used to be. This machine has cleaned everything spotless, including black coffee and doggie accidents. And you can’t even tell where these stains occurred. I’ve also used it to clean our dining room chairs, really perked them up. So handy to have the green machine at hand.” — Rebekah