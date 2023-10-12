“Honestly amazing, my roommate’s cat knocked over a plant I’d just repotted and this made the carpet look good as new. We’re about to move, so I didn’t want to be charged for replacing all the carpets if it came to that which could be hundreds. Walmart had it for the cheapest price I’d seen anywhere, so I grabbed it. It took all the solution it came with and around an hour to do but it looks 1000% better. Prior to this I had rented one from Lowe’s which helped a little, but the stain was still noticeable. This made it look like there never was a stain. 10/10...” — Emily, verified purchase

“Love this cleaner, I cleaned my kitchen stool seats, my sofas and my hallway carpets boy did it leave it so clean and very easy to use highly recommend.” —Arlene, verified purchase

“Bought this because we needed a portable, smaller carpet cleaner to take back and forth to our cabin for smaller messes. Also for our boat and vehicles as well. It’s so easy to transport and functions really well. We were actually very impressed, it worked better then we expected.” — NW, verified purchase

“I’m so glad that I bought the little green machine. Everyday messes are not as upsetting as they used to be. This machine has cleaned everything spotless, including black coffee and doggie accidents. And you can’t even tell where these stains occurred. I’ve also used it to clean our dining room chairs, really perked them up. So handy to have the green machine at hand.” — Rebekah