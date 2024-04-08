HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
If you haven’t deep-cleaned your house in ages — much less your car — the task just got a whole lot easier: The turbo-powered version of the famous Bissell Little Green Cleaner is on rare sale for 24% off at Amazon, the lowest price it’s been all year.
This portable carpet and upholstery cleaner is the most powerful spot and stain cleaner that Bissell offers, featuring high-powered suction to suck out all kinds of messes from your carpet, car interior and couch (think spills, vomit, urine and more), plus deep scrubbing capacity to ensure stains and discolorations are gone for good. It’s a game-changer for those with pets and grandkids, or who spend a lot of time in their cars: “This magical tool has been the greatest investment ever,” wrote one reviewer.
Plus, it’s designed to be compact and portable, so you can easily and quickly revive your car upholstery, staircase or outdoor furniture.
It comes with a deep stain tool, a tough stain tool, a 20-foot cord and two 8-ounce bottles of specialized Bissell cleaning formulas.
We don’t know how long this discount will last for, so act fast: Grab your Pro Little Green Cleaner for 24% off at Amazon, or check out what reviewers have to say:
“This has saved us more than once. We have a new dog and she has put us and it to the test. The bissell has done everything I expected. The quality is good, the shampoos that came with it made it ready to use and it works as expected. Suction is really good and it’s easy to clean. Highly recommended.” — B2
“have several cats and a dog which seem to leave food and dirt stains everywhere. I purchased this item for myself. I loved it so much I purchased three more for my pet loving adult children for Christmas. They each sent me pictures of them using it within days. It is a game changer! I now clean up a small spot when I find it, no longer waiting for the future’s “big” professional carpet cleaning . I learned the hard way that you must clean it up when finished, letting it sit for a couple of days resulted in a stinky and more complicated process. Now that I have the hang of it I’m very fast at assembly and clean up. If you have a pet, you really need this product!” — Sharon S.
“I never needed a spot cleaner until I had my baby. This baby throws up ALL THE TIME. We would think it’s safe since it’s been over an hour since he’s eaten, but jokes always on us! On my couch, the bed, the rug, the glider, just everywhere. But tgis magical tool has been tge greatest investment ever. We have used this more than the baby has wanted to use his crib.” — Dartangan
“I don’t know why I waited so long. This machine works great on the car. I did all my cloth seats and carpets and wow! did I get some dirt out. Worked great on the seat covers, too. I am sure this does great on carpets and other upholstery, but I was mainly interested in something that I could use to clean the car. I still can’t get over all the dirt it pulled from the seats. To think I have been sitting on that for so long. With the right solvents, you can get rid of any tough stains, too. Car looks like new and I can now keep it clean. Suction is good enough. Could use a bit more, but if you do the job on a sunny day and can let the car air out, you are good to go. Everything smells fresh, too. Definitely would recommend.” — Manfred Kunze