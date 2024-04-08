“This has saved us more than once. We have a new dog and she has put us and it to the test. The bissell has done everything I expected. The quality is good, the shampoos that came with it made it ready to use and it works as expected. Suction is really good and it’s easy to clean. Highly recommended.” — B2

“have several cats and a dog which seem to leave food and dirt stains everywhere. I purchased this item for myself. I loved it so much I purchased three more for my pet loving adult children for Christmas. They each sent me pictures of them using it within days. It is a game changer! I now clean up a small spot when I find it, no longer waiting for the future’s “big” professional carpet cleaning . I learned the hard way that you must clean it up when finished, letting it sit for a couple of days resulted in a stinky and more complicated process. Now that I have the hang of it I’m very fast at assembly and clean up. If you have a pet, you really need this product!” — Sharon S.

“I never needed a spot cleaner until I had my baby. This baby throws up ALL THE TIME. We would think it’s safe since it’s been over an hour since he’s eaten, but jokes always on us! On my couch, the bed, the rug, the glider, just everywhere. But tgis magical tool has been tge greatest investment ever. We have used this more than the baby has wanted to use his crib.” — Dartangan

“I don’t know why I waited so long. This machine works great on the car. I did all my cloth seats and carpets and wow! did I get some dirt out. Worked great on the seat covers, too. I am sure this does great on carpets and other upholstery, but I was mainly interested in something that I could use to clean the car. I still can’t get over all the dirt it pulled from the seats. To think I have been sitting on that for so long. With the right solvents, you can get rid of any tough stains, too. Car looks like new and I can now keep it clean. Suction is good enough. Could use a bit more, but if you do the job on a sunny day and can let the car air out, you are good to go. Everything smells fresh, too. Definitely would recommend.” — Manfred Kunze