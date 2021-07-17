Celebrities Mourn Biz Markie With Touching Tributes

Fans of Biz Markie, including many celebrities, took to social media to share touching tributes to the hip-hop pioneer after news of his death was announced on Friday. He was 57.

Questlove wrote in a lengthy Instagram post that the rapper-DJ “built me.”

“In my early early stages it was Biz who taught me the REAL places to cop records….Biz taught me what cities had good digging…..Biz taught me where to collect 45s……Biz taught me where to collect 8TRACK TAPES,” he wrote.

“He taught me ALOT,” Questlove added. “Im using ALL the education he taught me. We will miss him. But he will be here forever. Love you Biz.”

Markie, whose real name was Marcel Theo Hall, died peacefully Friday evening with his wife, Tara, by his side, his representative Jenni Izumi said in a statement.

“Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years,” Izumi said.

Scott Dudelson via Getty Images Biz Markie performing in June 2019.

Others on social media celebrated the legacy of Markie, who was a member of the legendary rap collective Juice Crew. The iconic beat boxer and New York native, lovingly known as the “clown prince of hip-hop,” released his platinum-selling song, “Just a Friend,” in 1989.

LL Cool J shared an emotional video on Instagram reflecting on the “many memories” he shared with Markie. “Love you bro,” he said.

Missy Elliot tweeted an old photo showing her and Markie, adding that she was inspired by his beat boxing.

“I can remember so many times trying to beat box like you until my lips was sore,” she wrote.

I can remember so many times trying to beat box like you until my lips was sore😩& whenever we saw each other your energy was always so full of Life/Love/& Good Vibes💜 Your impact in the culture Is 4EVER🙌🏾 & you will NEVER be Forgotten🕊💜🙏🏾 Rest king @BizMarkie👑 pic.twitter.com/gCzsdzQtwS — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 17, 2021

Tributes dedicated to Markie from fellow entertainers poured in:

Loved you Biz Markie!! Loved your music!!! RIP 🙏🏿🕊❤ pic.twitter.com/aHzxGPe03b — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 17, 2021

This one hurts baad ... RIP to my Aries bro... ahhh man @BizMarkie damn im gonna miss u so so many memories.. hurts bad. My FRIEND — QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) July 17, 2021

He’s Biz Markie (the star of the show)

He’s Biz Markie (hard working)

He’s Biz Markie (Mr. Dynamite)

NOBODY BEATS THE BIZ (Rest In Beats) https://t.co/pvHtwbr45W — Ice Cube (@icecube) July 17, 2021

First thing on my mind waking up this morning... I’m gonna miss my guy... 🙏 #BizMarkie pic.twitter.com/pdBy96faCp — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 17, 2021

My prayers and condolences go out to the family of the iconic Biz Markie. Much love brotha 🙏🏾 #rip #bizmarkie pic.twitter.com/zXMqZkwkaX — Martin Lawrence (@realmartymar) July 17, 2021