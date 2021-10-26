B.J. Novak Reveals His Face Is On Random Products Around The World For A Wild Reason

Fingers crossed there’s some B.J. Nova-Lox somewhere out there.
B.J. Novak of “The Office” fame decided to reveal a few interesting products that feature his face in his Instagram Stories Monday.
These products include face paint:
A raincoat:
A razor:
Hair clippers:
And cologne:
Novak explained the reason why he’s the face for a variety of products on his Stories: “Years ago someone mistakenly put an image of me on a public domain site, and now apparently I’m on products all around the world, but I am too amused to do anything about it.”
Here’s just hoping the Santa costume Novak wears for Mindy Kahling’s kids each year on Christmas had his face on the packaging.