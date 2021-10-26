Entertainment

B.J. Novak Reveals His Face Is On Random Products Around The World For A Wild Reason

“I am too amused to do anything about it,” “The Office” star admitted.
Fingers crossed there’s some B.J. Nova-Lox somewhere out there.

B.J. Novak of “The Office” fame decided to reveal a few interesting products that feature his face in his Instagram Stories Monday.

Novak attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

These products include face paint:

@bjnovak/Instagram" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="credit">@bjnovak/Instagram

A raincoat:

@bjnovak/Instagram" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="credit">@bjnovak/Instagram

A razor:

@bjnovak/Instagram" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="credit">@bjnovak/Instagram

Hair clippers:

@bjnovak/Twitter
@bjnovak/Instagram

And cologne:

@bjnovak/Instagram" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="credit">@bjnovak/Instagram

Novak explained the reason why he’s the face for a variety of products on his Stories: “Years ago someone mistakenly put an image of me on a public domain site, and now apparently I’m on products all around the world, but I am too amused to do anything about it.”

Here’s just hoping the Santa costume Novak wears for Mindy Kahling’s kids each year on Christmas had his face on the packaging.

