Blac Chyna Talks Current Status Of Co-Parenting Relationship With Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna recently discussed her current co-parenting relationship with ex Rob Kardashian, and apparently, things have been positive between the former couple who previously had a public tumultuous relationship.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight posted on Wednesday, Chyna acknowledged her difficult past with Kardashian saying, “time heals everything.” The two share a 6-year-old daughter, Dream. Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White, is also mom to 10-year-old son King, whom she shares with rapper Tyga.

“People change and situations change and you get to see the situation for what it is, and the situation is Dream,” she told ET. “And also too, let’s not leave out King, and co-parenting with Michael (Tyga) too, with King.”

She continued, “As long as my kids are good and happy on both sides, that’s all I care about as a parent.”

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna photographed together on May 28, 2016, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gabe Ginsberg via Getty Images

Chyna and Kardashian got engaged in 2016 before ending their turbulent on-and-off relationship the following year. In 2017, Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order against Kardashian shortly after he posted explicit photos of the beauty entrepreneur on social media. Chyna and Kardashian have both accused each other of physical abuse, among other allegations.

Last year, Chyna sued the Kardashian-Jenner family for more than $140 million, claiming the famous family were responsible for coercing E! network to cancel her 2016 show “Rob & Chyna,” in which she and Rob Kardashian starred.

A Los Angeles jury decided against Chyna in her defamation case against the famous family in May 2022.

But according to Chyna, her relationship between her and the Kardashian-Jenner family has become a lot more positive.

Last month, Chyna reacted to the backlash Khloé Kardashian received after she called herself a “third parent” to Dream on her family’s Hulu reality show, “The Kardashians.”

“Everything is good on both ends. We are all family at the end of the day,” Chyna told TMZ at the time. “Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can, and it’s all love and positivity.”

She continued, “As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child, and I’m happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides. As a mother, that’s all I ask for.”

Chyna also explained that she understood Khloé’s remarks since she knows the Good American co-founder is very close to her ex-fiancé.