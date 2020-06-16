HuffPost Finds

15 Black Artists To Know And Buy From On Etsy, Society6 And Saatchi Art

Art experts say these are the Black artists to watch right now.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

You can find Danielle Louise's "<a href="https://fave.co/3eceTdu" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Telepathy</a>" (left) and Stacie Monday's "<a href="https://fave.co/2Bhzaj2" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Lost</a>" (right) on Etsy.
You can find Danielle Louise's "Telepathy" (left) and Stacie Monday's "Lost" (right) on Etsy.

The art world, especially museums, has historically highlighted works by mostly white — and mostly white male — artists. You might have missed out on seeing much art by Black artists unless you intentionally sought it out.

Art experts at Etsy, Society6 and Saatchi Art say they have all seen searches for Black artists rise in recent days.

In fact, between June 1 to June 9, Etsy saw about one search every 30 seconds for Black-owned shops and sellers, according to Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s resident trend expert. And Stephanie Dixon, director of brand and content for Society6, said the site has “seen a rise in people purchasing art that speaks to them on a deeper level,” including “intentionally seeking to support the practice of BIPOC or LBGTQIA+ artists.”

Each of the artist-friendly sites has been featuring Black creatives, too — from Etsy’s guide to Black-owned Etsy shops to Society6 and Saatchi Art’s featured artists pages.

Although you should always support Black artists and artisans, it’s especially important now as Black-owned businesses have been hit hard during the pandemic. Consumers looking for ways to put their spending power to good use can support Black-owned jewelry shops, shop from Black-owned beauty brands, buy books from Black authors — and seek out Black artists to know and follow.

“Collect artworks by Black artists, donate to organizations that support Black creatives and educate yourself about the amazing work that Black artists are making now and have made historically.”

- Jeanne Anderson, general manager, Saatchi Art

Jeanne Anderson, general manager of Saatchi Art, recommended seeking out collections that feature Black artists, finding books about them and following the artists on social media.

“Collect artworks by Black artists, donate to organizations that support Black creatives and educate yourself about the amazing work that Black artists are making now and have made historically,” Anderson said.

One of Saatchi Art’s featured artists right now is Dawn Beckles, whose work is inspired by her day-to-day experiences and early childhood memories of Barbados. Her art includes paintings, like this one of colorful dining room with patterned chairs, and collages, like one that was made with spray paint.

“I create imagined interiors and still life settings that celebrate the relationship between an item and its owner,” Beckles told HuffPost Finds.

We asked Johnson, Dixon and Anderson about the Black artists to know and follow right now. Below, you’ll find their recommendations.

Take a look:

1
Stacie Monday
ArtByMonday / Etsy
Texas-based artist Stacie Monday describes her work as "colorful art that celebrates the beauty of women." Lots of her prints are under $50 on Etsy.

Find this print starting at $45 and Monday's shop on Etsy.
2
Dawn Beckles
Dawn Beckles / Saatchi Art
Lots of the paintings from artist Dawn Beckles feature still life, like printed vases and living rooms. Her work includes paintings, screen printings and collages.

Find this painting for $6,450 and Beckles' artwork at Saatchi Art .
3
Idris Habib
Idris Habib / Saatchi Art
New York City-based artist Idris Habib's work is filled with color — pastel shades, bold hues and lots of patterns.

Find this print starting at $126 and Habib's artwork on Saatchi Art .
4
Kendra Dandy (theebouffants)
theebouffants / Society6
Illustrator and artist Kendra Dandy's prints can feature flowers with faces and cheetahs in turtlenecks. Her work will pop on any wall.

Find this print for $45 and Dandy's artwork at Society6.
5
Lisa Hunt
Lisa Hunt / Saatchi Art
If you're looking for graphic art, artist Lisa Hunt should be on your radar, with her radial and Art Deco-inspired artwork. She also uses gold leaf in her prints and paintings.

Find this print for $1,000 and Hunt's artwork at Saatchi Art .
6
Danielle Louise
ArtByDanielleLouise / Etsy
London-based artist Danielle Louise creates ink illustrations and prints. Lots of her artwork on Etsy depicts Black women.

Find this painting starting at $20 and Louise's shop on Etsy.
7
Dina Dee
ArtbyDinaD / Etsy
If you're looking for abstract minimalist paintings, you might want to check out artist Dina Dee, who is based in Washington, D.C. ArtbyDinaD announced this year that the shop would be selling watercolors, too.

Find this painting for $474 and ArtbyDinaD's shop on Etsy .
8
Jemma Morris
LouLouArtStudio / Etsy
Virginia-based artist Jemma Morris has been on Etsy since 2017. Her artwork includes graphic and modern prints, along with abstract, colorful paintings like this one with rose gold strokes.

Find this print for $10 and Morris' shop on Etsy.
9
Morgan Harper Nichols
Morgan Harper Nichols / Society6
Artist Morgan Harper Nichols has everything from wall art to home decor and stickers. Lots of her work uses softer shades and some have reminders like "you can do this."

Find this print for $19 and Nichols' artwork at Society6.
10
Gregory Prescott
Gregory Prescott / Society6
Photographer Gregory Prescott is based out of Los Angeles and New York. Lots of his work features portraits in black and white.

Find this poster for $16 and Prescott's work at Society6.
11
Rapheal Crump
Rapheal Crump / Saatchi Art
Rapheal Crump is originally from New York and is now based in Texas — and creates paintings that tell a "story of life in the concrete jungle."

Find this painting for $495 and Crump's artwork at Saatchi Art .
12
Emma Hall
EmmaMakeStudio / Etsy
Shop owner Emma Hall makes "contemporary eclectic" wall art, with both printable and physical prints like this Grecian bust hanging. Hall also sells sustainable scarves in her shop.

Find this print for $14 and Hall's shop on Etsy.
13
Lo Harris
Lo Harris / Society6
In her description of her shop, Brooklyn-based artist Lo Harris says her work "empowers women through celebrations of self-love, self-compassion and sisterhood."

Find this print for $27 and Harris' artwork at Society6.
14
Aaron Ricketts
Aaron Ricketts / Society6
You'll find that artist Aaron Ricketts' work is surreal, like a print with a hand coming out of a couch, and has punny titles, like this cactus filled one entitled "Rough Patch."

Find this print for $54 and Ricketts' artwork at Society6.
15
Lauren Mckenzie Noel
Lauren Mckenzie Noel / Saatchi Art
Ohio-based artist Lauren Mckenzie Noel's work includes black and white drawings, minimalist and boldly patterned paintings .

Find this painting for $2,950 and Noel's artwork at Saatchi Art .
shoppableshoppinghome hacksCommerceblack voices