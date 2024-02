Black TikTokers Say These 6 Books Are Incredibly Worthy Of Your Attention

"Homegoing" by Yaa Gyasi

Yaa Gyasi is an international bestselling author whose historical fiction debut, “Homecoming,” was highly praised by critics, listed as one of Oprah’s best books of 2017 and won the prestigious Pen/Hemingway Award for debut fiction that same year. This family saga begins with half-sisters Effia and Esi, born in the West African country of Ghana, villages apart and completely unaware of each other’s existence. Effia becomes known in her village as the most beautiful girl there, and her stepmother capitalizes on the girl’s beauty by selling her to the British. She is then married to an Englishman and has a life of luxury in the upper part of Ghana's Cape Coast Castle. The only link Effia has to her former life is a polished black stone removed from a fire. It’s in another village that Esi’s fate plays out in a much different way. Esi is captured during a tribal war and is then forced into slavery, taken to the very palatial residence Effia now resides in as a wealthy man’s wife. But Esi also has a matching single black stone. Moving between interconnected plots and storylines from the sister’s children and descendants, Gyasi’s beautiful prose plays out like snippets of truths, rumored curses and the links of family throughout time and places. According to the book’s publisher, readers are taken everywhere from “the Gold Coast to the plantations of Mississippi, from the American Civil War to Jazz Age Harlem” while passionately illuminating the lasting effects of slavery and colonialism.“It’s a story about two half sisters in Africa and every chapter is about one of their descendants. I recommend that book because it’s just a great book that shows you how much black people’s history, money and resources was lost through the years. Now some may say that sounds depressing, but it just showed me how resilient we are as a people and it gave me more motivation to make sure our stories and history don't get lost.” — Anthony “Da Kidd P.G.” Bagley, show developer and founder of Black Kidds Read Too , a book platform that advocates for people to read from a diverse range of book genres and authors. TikTok: @blackkiddsreadtoo