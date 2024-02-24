Black TikTokers Say These 6 Books Are Incredibly Worthy Of Your Attention

Bookshop.org "The Nickel Boys" by Colson Whitehead, "When No One Is Watching" by Alyssa Cole and Yaa Gyasi's "Homecoming."

This story is from HuffPost’s Books newsletter. Sign up here for weekly book news, author interviews and more.

TikTok and its influence on reading culture and book popularity is inextricable. And while the social media platform has succeeded in bolstering the works of white authors such as Sarah J. Maas and Rebecca Yarros, #blackbooktok is here to remind us all that Black-authored books are incredibly worthy of our attention.

Advertisement

I had the opportunity to correspond with six Black book lovers and content creators who have been carving out a corner of the literary world for themselves and others like them. They revealed some of their latest favorite reads by Black writers, powerful books that span genres and writing styles, but converge on one crucial plane — that they are essential reading.

Read on to learn more about books like Alyssa Cole’s thriller, which homes in on the terror of gentrification, and A.E. Valdez’s romance, which celebrates the joy of Black love.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.