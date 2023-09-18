Walt Disney World Closes Rides After Black Bear Spotted Near Big Thunder Railroad

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A black bear showed up at Walt Disney World on Monday, but not for any country jamboree.

Nearly half the park was closed in the morning hours after the bear was sighted in a tree near Big Thunder Mountain in Frontierland, according to WDWMagic.com.

The adult female bear was later apprehended by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission (FWC), according to a Walt Disney World statement to HuffPost.

Advertisement

Some of the rides that were closed down included the Country Bear Jamboree, Big Thunder Mountain, the Haunted Mansion and Jungle Cruise.

NEW: The FWC safely captured the adult, female bear spotted in a tree earlier today at Magic Kingdom Park. The bear was captured in a backstage area northeast of the Rivers of America. pic.twitter.com/mxXYCvYOHm — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) September 18, 2023

A spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission told Orlando ABC affiliate WFTV that wildlife biologists and law enforcement officers showed up at the park to deal with the creature.

“In most cases, it is best for bears to be given space and to move along on their own, but given this situation, staff are working on capturing and relocating the bear,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

The agency spokesperson noted that bears tend to be active during the fall as they pack on the pounds to prepare for winter hibernation.

“This particular bear was likely moving through the area searching for food,” the spokeswoman said.