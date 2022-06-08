'Black Bird' Trailer Offers Chilling Look At Ray Liotta's Final TV Role

Ray Liotta in the Apple TV+ series "Black Bird," due out July 8. Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has unveiled a first look at Ray Liotta’s final television performance with the trailer for “Black Bird,” due out July 8.

The six-episode true crime series stars Taron Egerton as Jimmy Keene, a high school football hero who is convicted of a crime and sentenced to 10 years in jail. Once behind bars, however, Jimmy is given an unusual choice by prosecutors: he can either serve his full sentence without the possibility of parole, or transfer to a maximum-security prison to befriend a suspected serial killer, Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), and get him to confess to additional murders.

Liotta, who died last month at age 67, plays James “Big Jim” Keene, Jimmy’s anguished father and a former police officer.

“I never wanted this for you,” the character tells his son in the opening scene of the trailer. “I wanted a totally different life — a steady paycheck, kids, a family.”

Catch the “Black Bird” trailer below.

“Black Bird” is based on the younger Keene’s 2010 memoir, “In With the Devil: A Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption.”

The series was developed and executive-produced by author Dennis Lehane, best known for “Mystic River” and “Gone, Baby, Gone,” both of which were adapted into successful films.

While “Black Bird” is being touted as Liotta’s last TV role, the “Goodfellas” actor recently completed work on at least two films, “El Tonto” and “Cocaine Bear,” which have yet to be released.

At the time of his death, Liotta was filming “Dangerous Waters,” a thriller co-starring Eric Dane and Odeya Rush. He died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where that movie was being shot.