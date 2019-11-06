WEIRD NEWS

Adorable 'Photoshop Battle' Breaks Out Over Black Cat From Monday Night Football

A spoof documentary of the feline that crashed the MetLife Stadium field during the Giants-Cowboys game is going viral.

First came the spoof documentary on the black cat that stole the show during Monday Night Football this week:

Then came the so-called Photoshop battle over an adorable image of the stray feline that made an end zone run as the New York Giants clashed with the Dallas Cowboys at the MetLife Stadium.

Reddit users reimagined the picture in amusing ways.

Even President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin made appearances:

Kitty Ringer
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
Adorable but destructive.
Batcat

