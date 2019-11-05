Black Cat Makes End Zone Run, Becomes MVP Of Monday Night Football

The New York Giants’ Monday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys had a purr-fect interlude, when a black cat charged onto the MetLife Stadium field.
The rogue feline ran into the end zone in the second quarter, eliciting cheers from the crowd, before sprinting under a seating section as state troopers chased on.
Kevin Harlan earned praised for his witty commentary in the video, here:
It’s unclear exactly how the cat ended up on the field. According to broadcaster Madelyn Burke, a number of strays live in the stadium’s bleachers.
“Once we locate and safely capture the cat, we will take it to a veterinarian for examination,” tweeted the MetLife Stadium’s account.
Twitter users, meanwhile, marveled at the animals’ end zone run ― and speculated as to how it had affected the game, which ended in a 37-18 victory for the Cowboys: