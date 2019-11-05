Black Cat Makes End Zone Run, Becomes MVP Of Monday Night Football

The rogue feline ran into the end zone in the second quarter, eliciting cheers from the crowd, before sprinting under a seating section as state troopers chased on.

Kevin Harlan earned praised for his witty commentary in the video, here:

Kevin Harlan’s call of the black cat on the field is CLASSIC 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cL1euA3IKg — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 5, 2019

It’s unclear exactly how the cat ended up on the field. According to broadcaster Madelyn Burke, a number of strays live in the stadium’s bleachers.

Asked building security about the black cat on the field: Apparently there are some resident stray cats at MetLife— they usually come out after the game, people feed them, etc. They live in the bleachers, I’m told this one must have gotten startled out by fan noise #journalism — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) November 5, 2019

“Once we locate and safely capture the cat, we will take it to a veterinarian for examination,” tweeted the MetLife Stadium’s account.

For those wondering about the status of our furry friend 😺 at tonight’s @Giants game👇



The black cat ran off the field and disappeared under a seating section. Once we locate and safely capture the cat, we will take it to a veterinarian for examination. #BlackCat | #DALvsNYG — MetLife Stadium (@MetLifeStadium) November 5, 2019

Twitter users, meanwhile, marveled at the animals’ end zone run ― and speculated as to how it had affected the game, which ended in a 37-18 victory for the Cowboys:

