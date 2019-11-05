SPORTS

Black Cat Makes End Zone Run, Becomes MVP Of Monday Night Football

The rogue feline ran onto the MetLife Stadium field as the New York Giants played the Dallas Cowboys.

The New York Giants’ Monday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys had a purr-fect interlude, when a black cat charged onto the MetLife Stadium field.

The rogue feline ran into the end zone in the second quarter, eliciting cheers from the crowd, before sprinting under a seating section as state troopers chased on.

Kevin Harlan earned praised for his witty commentary in the video, here:

It’s unclear exactly how the cat ended up on the field. According to broadcaster Madelyn Burke, a number of strays live in the stadium’s bleachers.

“Once we locate and safely capture the cat, we will take it to a veterinarian for examination,” tweeted the MetLife Stadium’s account.

Twitter users, meanwhile, marveled at the animals’ end zone run ― and speculated as to how it had affected the game, which ended in a 37-18 victory for the Cowboys:

