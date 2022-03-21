For the second consecutive week, “The Adam Project” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The new sci-fi film stars Ryan Reynolds as a time-traveling pilot from the year 2050 who crash-lands in 2022 and teams up with his younger self to complete his mission. “The Adam Project” has received mixed reviews from critics.

Advertisement

In second place is “Black Crab,” a Swedish thriller about six soldiers during a post-apocalyptic war. Starring Noomi Rapace, the action-packed film follows the characters’ harrowing journey across a frozen archipelago in an attempt to end the war.

Netflix "Black Crab" on Netflix.

Meanwhile, the third most popular movie at the moment offers more heartwarming fare. “Rescued by Ruby” is a biographical drama about a state trooper’s bond with a special shelter dog.

Other family-friendly films in the ranking include the animated faves “Shrek,” “Shrek 2” and “Despicable Me 2.”

Read on for the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Advertisement

HuffPost