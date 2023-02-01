ShoppingStyleblack history monthnordstrom

The Best Luxury Wares From Black Designers That You Can Get At Nordstrom

Stock up on gorgeous goods and clothing while also supporting talented Black business owners.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=63d2e68ee4b01e92886994dd&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fessentials-cotton-blend-joggers%2F7193360" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Fear of God&#x27;s Essentials joggers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d2e68ee4b01e92886994dd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=63d2e68ee4b01e92886994dd&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fessentials-cotton-blend-joggers%2F7193360" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Fear of God's Essentials joggers</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=63d2e68ee4b01e92886994dd&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fcasablanca-eau-de-parfum%2F6623492" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Brown Girl Jane perfume" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d2e68ee4b01e92886994dd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=63d2e68ee4b01e92886994dd&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fcasablanca-eau-de-parfum%2F6623492" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Brown Girl Jane perfume</a>, a <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=63d2e68ee4b01e92886994dd&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fdiarrablu-lys-tilo-skirt%2F6633358" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Diarrablu top and skirt" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d2e68ee4b01e92886994dd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=63d2e68ee4b01e92886994dd&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fdiarrablu-lys-tilo-skirt%2F6633358" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Diarrablu top and skirt</a> and <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=63d2e68ee4b01e92886994dd&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Ftia-raffia-bucket-bag%2F6996532" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Aaks raffia bag" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d2e68ee4b01e92886994dd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=63d2e68ee4b01e92886994dd&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Ftia-raffia-bucket-bag%2F6996532" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Aaks raffia bag</a>.
Nordstrom
Fear of God's Essentials joggers, Brown Girl Jane perfume, a Diarrablu top and skirt and Aaks raffia bag.

Today marks the start of Black History Month, a time to reflect on the massive contributions that Black Americans have made to our culture through the centuries. It’s also a great opportunity to put our money where our mouths are and support Black businesses.

Not sure where to start? Nordstrom is one of many retailers who support The 15% Pledge, committing 15% of their “shelf space” to Black-owned businesses and making it easier than ever to shop Black designers, artisans and more.

Below, we’ve rounded up must-have items from Black designers at Nordstrom. They include everything from accessories like purses to an everyday men’s T-shirt to skin care products, beautiful clothes, lingerie and home goods. Stock up on gorgeous wares and clothing while also supporting ultra-talented Black business owners during this very special month — and, moving forward, throughout the entire year.

1
Nordstrom
Good Man Brand Hi Vee slim-fit T-shirt
An everyday T-shirt is a must, whether it's used as a layering piece during the colder months or on its own when it's nice and warm out. This versatile top from Good Man Brand has a slim silhouette that looks good on pretty much everyone and works with a wide variety of aesthetics. It's available in sizes S to XXL in seven different colors.
$27.20+ at Nordstrom (originally $68)
2
Nordstrom
Briogeo Superfoods leave-in spray
This three-in-one leave-in spray does it all! Not only does it detangle and condition hair, but it also protects it from the various damaging effects of UV rays, such as dryness. The phytonutrient-rich formula includes hydrating and restorative ingredients like spinach, chia seeds and cocoa seed butter that are full of healthy vitamins and minerals. Your hair and scalp will thank you.
$25 at Nordstrom
3
Nordstrom
Rebecca Allen The Mule
Looking for the perfect spring slide? Rebecca Allen has you covered with this utterly gorgeous leather mule. It has a soft, cushioned footbed, a pointed toe and a notched upper that gives the shoe a bit of flair. It's available in four different colors in sizes 6 to 11.
$175 at Nordstrom
4
Nordstrom
Bomba Curls Dominican Forbidden hair mask
Keep your hair looking its very best with this nourishing hair mask from Bomba Curls. This popular and award-winning deep conditioning treatment not only deeply hydrates even the driest hair, but it can help to restore curl elasticity, leaving hair shiny and bouncier than ever.
$28 at Nordstrom
5
Nordstrom
Fear of God Essentials cotton blend joggers
Get cozy with these soft, comfy sweatpants that look anything but frumpy. They have a slim, relaxed and slightly tapered silhouette that looks refined with a cool logo placement below the knee. They're surprisingly elegant, making them a great choice for lazy days at home or out and about. They're available in size large.
$95 at Nordstrom
6
Nordstrom
Diarrablu Lys Tilo skirt and top
Wedding season is just around the corner, and this floaty, beautiful two-piece from Diarrablu is as good as it gets. Both top and bottom feature eye-catching abstract shapes, and the top has puff short sleeves and a tummy-baring cut while the skirt features a thigh-high slit that brings the drama. Each piece is available in sizes XS to 3XL.
Skirt: $155 at NordstromTop: $155 at Nordstrom
7
Nordstrom
Estelle Colored Glass set of six coupe glasses
We're big fans of Estelle Colored Glass, so we're thrilled you can get this beautiful glassware at Nordstrom. These stem coupes are infused with plenty of vintage charm and are available in six dreamy colors, so you can find the one that best matches your aesthetic. Pick up a set before your next party and watch the compliments roll in.
$205 at Nordstrom
8
Nordstrom
54 Thrones Comorian ylang ylang + Egyptian orange blossom body butter
Is there anything more delicious than a rich, deliciously scented body butter? This wildly hydrating and moisturizing cream from 54 Thrones has a sweet, slightly fruity and floral scent that is reminiscent of orange blossoms blooming. It'll make your skin soft and smooth and smell like a dream.
$24 at Nordstrom
9
Nordstrom
Off-White rain boots
Form meets function with these equally classic and edgy Italian-crafted rubber rain boots from Off-White. They have a sponge-like sole that is as comfortable as it is functional and feature the brand logo.
Women: $321 at Nordstrom (originally $535)Men: $258.75 at Nordstrom (originally $575)
10
Nordstrom
Brother Vellies Sailboat straw basket tote
Brother Vellies is most famous for their drop-dead gorgeous shoes, but this head-turning bag has us dreaming about spring and summer. Crafted in Kenya, it's incredibly spacious, making it just as handy as an everyday bag as it is a market bag. It has a boat silhouette with a flat bottom and is trimmed in leather with sturdy and strong top carry handles.
$450 at Nordstrom
11
Nordstrom
Brown Girl Jane Casablanca eau de parfum
Even if you're not a fragrance fanatic, you'll love this romantic scent from Brown Girl Jane. It's evocative of the sensuality and spirit of Casablanca, Morocco, with notes of cardamom, marshmallow, incense, saffron, suede, vanilla orchid, amber, soft musk and sandalwood for a heady, intoxicating scent.
$62 at Nordstrom
12
Nordstrom
Love, Vera embroidered heart underwire bra
Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and this sweet and sexy bra is just what we need for the impending holiday and beyond. It's sprinkled with embroidered hearts and has thin, cage-effect straps that are positively tantalizing. It's available in sizes 32A to 38H.
$65 at Nordstrom
13
Nordstrom
Aaks Tia raffia bucket bag
Our love of a raffia bag runs deep, and this beauty from Aaks puts a spin on a classic by giving it a trendy bucket bag silhouette. It's made with colorful woven raffia with winding ruffles and cool leather accents for a bag that is as unique as it is practical.
$98 at Nordstrom (originally $245)
14
Nordstrom
Everyday Ritual Penny lounge top
Get comfy and stay chic with this off-the-shoulder top. It's elegant and ideal for transitional weather. It's made with gauzy, breathable cotton fabric that can be styled off one shoulder so you can capture that classic cool vibe.
$105 at Nordstrom
15
Nordstrom
Yvonne Koné Mini Filippo leather tote
Been on the hunt for a mini bag? This gorgeous tote from Yvonne Koné is what you need. It's handcrafted in Italy with luxurious leather and an understated Danish design. It's available in two different colors that will add a splash of pizzazz to even the most neutral winter look.
$425 at Nordstrom
16
Nordstrom
BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner serum
Pretty much everyone could benefit from the addition of vitamin C to their skin care routine, and this serum from BeautyStat is an easy way to do it. This treatment can help brighten and firm skin, drenching it in 20% pure vitamin C alongside EGCG, an active component of green tea that works with vitamin C for anti-aging benefits. It's also got squalane and more to soothe and hydrate sensitive skin.
$85+ at Nordstrom
