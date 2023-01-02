What's Hot

George Santos Voters Air Out Their Grievances With 'Fraud' Republican's Lies

California Dries Out, Digs Out After Storm Dumps Rain, Snow

Family Of Idaho Killings Suspect Say They Are Cooperating With Law Enforcement

ESPN's Robert Griffin III Finds Out His Wife Is In Labor While Live On-Air

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger Reveals 'Fear' If Trump Is Found Not Guilty

Times Square Machete Attack Being Investigated As Possible Terrorism

Lula Sworn In As President To Lead Polarized Brazil

Kim Jong Un Vows North Korea Will 'Exponentially' Increase Nuclear Arsenal

People Can Now Carry Guns Without A License In Half Of America's States

Ukrainians Shout 'Putin's A D**khead' As Drones Drop Bombs On Kyiv: Reports

Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer, Dies Of Cancer At 45

Veteran GOP Lawmaker Thinks George Santos Should Consider Resigning

World News
LGBTQPolandrainbowWilliamThe Black Eyed Peas

Black Eyed Peas Spark Heat For Wearing Rainbow Armbands In Poland New Year's Event

"Where's the love?" asked rapper Will.i.am after party official calls the armbands "disgraceful."
Mary Papenfuss

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Screen Shot/YouTube.com/will.i.am

The Black Eyed Peas had a surprise for state-sanctioned Polish TV when all four of them wore rainbow armbands in solidarity with the LGBTQ community at a New Year’s performance in Poland.

The group headlined the TVP channel’s “New Year’s of Dreams” show.

Their armbands infuriated members of the conservative Law and Justice Party (PiS), currently in power, which pushes anti-LGBTQ policies, reported TMZ.

Party member Marcin Warchol called the armbands a “disgrace,” adding: “It’s not a New Year’s Eve of Dreams but a New Year’s Eve of Defiance.”

Where’s the love?” responded Black Eyed Peas rapper Will.I.Am.

“Unity, tolerance, understanding, oneness, respect, diversity & inclusion …THATS LOVE … people are people & we should all practice to honor & love all the different types of people on earth & learn from them,” he tweeted.

During the event Will.i.am thanked his “super inspirational” Polish audience for “being so open hearted and open minded,” and supporting the people of Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

He then dedicated the song “Where Is the Love?” to victims of hate in 2022, including Blacks, and the Jewish and LGBTQ communities.

“The Jewish community, we love you ... people of African descent all over the world, we love you,” he said. “The LGBTQ community, we love you,” he said in a video clip he posted of the performance.

After the song, he explained the group’s message of love and tolerance. Check it out below:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Mary Papenfuss - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community