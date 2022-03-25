Black Female Judges Revel In The Joy Of Ketanji Brown Jackson

“Nobody is gonna steal the joy,” he went on. “You have earned this spot. You are worthy.”

Every judge who spoke with HuffPost said they, too, cried during his remarks. Finch said the moment was so special that she took a picture of the TV.

“I was really bawling,” Williams said. “When he started, I knew what he was about to do. I said, ‘OK, this brother is about to build her up, which is what she needs.’ … But I did not know that he was just going to completely go so genuinely. And I just felt like he was speaking not just to her ― I took his words personally, too.”

“It took me a while to get myself together. I’m glad I was in my office,” Judge Tonya Jones, 35, told HuffPost. “Another perception that we have is that judges are these stoic individuals who are devoid of human emotion. I’m glad that people were able to see that and understand she is a human being, and understand what all it has taken for her to get to this point ― to be before the senators and have her qualifications questioned in this way.”

Judge Erica Hughes, 42, said she felt incredibly defensive on Jackson’s behalf during the hearings, but that Booker’s comments put her in a “state of joy.”

“I kind of stuck with that as a theme for the rest of my day and whatever I did, I was joyful for the opportunity that she had, that she had done so well, that she had so much experience and was so deserving. I’m still carrying that joy,” Hughes said.

Jackson’s nomination has inspired a tremendous outpouring of support, with Black women rallying outside the Supreme Court this week.