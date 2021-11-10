North America's Rarest Mammal Makes 'Surprise Appearance' In Colorado Garage

The home is located near the Walker Ranch, where CPW has been releasing black-footed ferrets on a prairie dog colony as part of a major conservation collaboration to restore their populations.

According to CPW’s release: “Since 2013, more than 120 black-footed ferrets have been released on the Walker Ranch by CPW biologists, who have invested extensive time and effort to monitor the colonies and distribute plague vaccine in hopes of protecting the black-footed ferrets and the prairie dogs, which is their primary source of food and shelter.”