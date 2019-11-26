FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change
The holidays are a time for family and traditions, but if you’ve ever been curious where your favorite traditions come from, you’re not alone.
Turns out searches for DNA test kits have recently risen in recent years, according to Google Trends data, as folks want to learn more about where they come from and in turn, who they are.
That’s why we’re eyeing Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on an item that has a history of discounts for the holiday season.
For Black Friday 2019, the 23andMe DNA Health + Ancestry Kit is on sale for just $100 at Walmart — that’s 50% off its original $200 price tag. Considering it was one of Amazon’s best-selling products on Prime Day 2017 and 2018, it’s no surprise that this will continue to be a hot holiday item.
We’ve also spotted this 23andMe DNA testing kit deal for this same discount at Target — just $100.
This Health + Ancestry kit provides more than 85 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status and wellness and traits using saliva DNA samples. It creates a personalized genetic report that outlines health, traits and ancestry information.
It’s worth mentioning that the more basic 23andMe Ancestry + Traits kit, which usually retails for $100, is on sale for just $79 at Walmart and at Target. This kit is a better option for folks who aren’t interesting in more specific health information and data on carrier status.
If you’ve been curious about your roots or can’t think of a good gift for the upcoming holidays, this ancestry kit is a clever idea that’ll give you talking points for years to come.
If you’re not necessarily into the kit for yourself, it could be a great gift for your grandparents who are always reminiscing about family traditions, or for a sibling who’s starting to become curious about your family roots.
Not interested in the 23andMe DNA Testing Kit?
You can also snag a deal on the AncestryDNA Test Kit and the Embark Dog DNA kit.