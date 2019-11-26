This Health + Ancestry kit provides more than 85 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status and wellness and traits using saliva DNA samples. It creates a personalized genetic report that outlines health, traits and ancestry information.

It’s worth mentioning that the more basic 23andMe Ancestry + Traits kit, which usually retails for $100, is on sale for just $79 at Walmart and at Target. This kit is a better option for folks who aren’t interesting in more specific health information and data on carrier status.

If you’ve been curious about your roots or can’t think of a good gift for the upcoming holidays, this ancestry kit is a clever idea that’ll give you talking points for years to come.

If you’re not necessarily into the kit for yourself, it could be a great gift for your grandparents who are always reminiscing about family traditions, or for a sibling who’s starting to become curious about your family roots.