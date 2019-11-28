Smart plugs can turn ordinary devices and appliances into smart ones that can be controlled from your phone (and oftentimes your voice). They have all kinds of practical home uses, like scheduling your coffee machine to turn on first thing in the morning or having a lamp light up when you get home.

We’ve seen smart plug deals all over the internet during Cyber Week, but the best deal we’ve seen so far is a $5 Amazon smart Ppug when you purchase a $22 Echo Dot or any other Echo device on Amazon.

Get the Amazon smart plug for just $5 when you order any Echo smart speaker device on Amazon

The Wemo Mini Smart Plug is on sale for $25 on Amazon

This TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip HS300 is on sale for $70 on Amazon — a good solution for a high-tech entertainment system setup

The Best Black Friday 2019 Deals On Smart Streaming

A smart streaming plug-in is an easy and affordable way to add your favorite streaming platforms to a regular TV. A lot of them allow voice control so you can play, pause and skip without getting off the couch or hunting for the remote.

The best deal we’ve seen so far on a smart streaming device is $20 off a Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote on Amazon and Target.

The Best Black Friday 2019 Deals On Smart Bulbs

Not only do smart bulbs allow you to turn the lights on and off with the sound of your voice or tap of your phone, some can be set up to dim, change colors and be energy efficient.

One of the best deal we’ve seen on a smart bulb so far is the Google Smart Light Starter Kit, which is on sale for $29 at Target.

Get a free $55 Target gift card with purchase of this Philips Hue Color Starter Kit for $200 at Target

These Merkury Smart LED 2 Color Bulbs are on sale for $15 at Walmart

This Google Smart Light Starter Kit is on sale for $29 at Target

The Best Black Friday 2019 Deals On Smart Thermostat

A smart thermostat can be used to schedule your heat and air conditioning to ensure that your environment is at the perfect temperature at all times. It’s also cost and energy efficiency.

So far, the best deal we’ve seen on a smart thermostat is on the Google Nest Learning thermostat in stainless steel, which is on sale for $179 at Target.

Get the Google Nest Learning thermostat in stainless steel for $179 at Target

The Ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice Control will be on sale for $199 on Amazon

The Best Black Friday 2019 Deals On Smart Locks

Whether you don’t want to stress about having your keys or want to be able to open the door remotely for dog walkers and cleaning crews, smart locks are a great option.

We’ve seen smart lock deals all over the internet during Cyber Week, but the best deal we’ve seen so far is for $130 off the August Smart Lock Pro + Connect on Amazon.

The August Smart Lock will be on sale for $79 on Amazon

Get the Yale Assure Lock Touchscreen for $209 on Amazon

The August Smart Lock Pro + Connect will be on sale for $149 on Amazon

The Next x Yale Lock will be $219 on Amazon

The Best Black Friday 2019 Deals On Smart Doorbells

Keep an eye on those packages or see who’s at the front door before answering with a smart doorbell.

The best deal we’ve seen so far on a smart lock is $100 off the Ring Video Doorbell 2 at Target.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is on sale for $179 on Amazon

Get the Ring Video Doorbell 2 on sale for $130 at Target

The Google Nest Hello video doorbell is on sale for $149 at Target

The Best Black Friday 2019 Deals On Smart Security Systems

There are are a lot of different security systems out there, whether you want to keep an eye on your pet or want to protect your home when you’re away on vacation.

So far, the best deal we’ve seen on a smart security system is $121 off the Arlo Pro Smart Security System on Amazon.

The Google Nest Cam Indoor is on sale for $159 at Target

This Arlo 3‑Camera Security System is on sale for $179 at Walmart

Get a free $20 Target gift card when you order a Ring 2-pk Indoor Cam set on sale for $120 at Target

This Arlo Pro Smart Security System is on sale for $129 on Amazon

The Best Black Friday 2019 Deals On Smart Wi-Fi

You might already have a Wi-Fi router and modem set up, but if you’re looking to upgrade your reach, you might want to check out these wireless mesh Wi-Fi devices.

Te best Smart Wi-Fi mesh deal we’ve seen so far is $100 off the eero mesh WiFi system on Amazon.