Black Friday 2019 Headphones Deals On AirPods, Beats, Bose And More

We found some of the best deals on wired headphones, wireless headphones and earbuds like AirPods, Galaxy Buds, Beats and Bose.

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change

You'll want to listen up for these headphones deals.

If your commute consists of podcasts, playlists or phone calls, having a good pair of headphones is key. Lucky for you we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 deals on wired headphones, wireless headphones and earbuds, so listen up.

Long gone are the days of cheap disposable headphones with poor sound quality that only last for as long as they stay untangled. Whether you want a totally wireless experience or prefer over-the-ear headphones that you can’t misplace, there are headphones and earbuds by Apple, Samsung, Beats by Dre, Bose and even Amazon that are sure to strike the right note.

The best headphones deal we’ve seen?

The best deal we’ve seen on headphones so far this Black Friday and Cyber Monday is on Apple AirPods. They normally retail for $160, but you can get them for just $129 from Walmart.

The savings don’t stop there, we’ve rounded up the best deals on ear buds, wireless headphones and wired headphones below:

The Best Black Friday 2019 Deals On Earbuds

1
Best Apple AirPods Deal
Walmart x HuffPost
Normally $159, get Apple AirPods for $129 at Walmart .
2
JBL Free X True Wireless earbuds
Target
Normally $150, get them on sale for $75 at Target.
3
Best Samsung Galaxy Buds Deal
Samsung
Normally $129, get Samsung Galaxy Buds for $119 at Walmart.
4
JBuds Air Sport True Wireless Earbuds
Target
Normally $70, get JBuds Air Sport True Wireless earbuds on sale for $35 at Target.

The Best Black Friday 2019 Deals On Wired Headphones

1
Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones
Walmart
Normally $200 get them on sale for $89 at Walmart.
2
Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones
Target
Normally $130, get it on sale for $100 at Target.
3
Best Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones Deal
Walmart
Normally $99, get it on sale for $39 at Walmart.

The Best Black Friday 2019 Deals On Wireless Headphones

1
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Target
Normally $300, get Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones for $129.99 at Target.
2
Sony noise-cancelling wireless Bluetooth headphones
Target
Normally $200, get these Sony noise-cancelling wireless Bluetooth headphones for $90 at Target.
3
Best Beats Studio³ Wireless Deal
Beats by Dre
Normally $350, get Beats Studio³ Wireless for $280 at Target.
4
JLab Studio Wireless Headphones
Walmart
Normally $30, get the JLab Studio Wireless Headphones on sale for $15 at Walmart.
