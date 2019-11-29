FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change

damircudic via Getty Images You'll want to listen up for these headphones deals.

If your commute consists of podcasts, playlists or phone calls, having a good pair of headphones is key. Lucky for you we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 deals on wired headphones, wireless headphones and earbuds, so listen up.

Long gone are the days of cheap disposable headphones with poor sound quality that only last for as long as they stay untangled. Whether you want a totally wireless experience or prefer over-the-ear headphones that you can’t misplace, there are headphones and earbuds by Apple, Samsung, Beats by Dre, Bose and even Amazon that are sure to strike the right note.

The best headphones deal we’ve seen?

The best deal we’ve seen on headphones so far this Black Friday and Cyber Monday is on Apple AirPods. They normally retail for $160, but you can get them for just $129 from Walmart.

The savings don’t stop there, we’ve rounded up the best deals on ear buds, wireless headphones and wired headphones below:

The Best Black Friday 2019 Deals On Earbuds

The Best Black Friday 2019 Deals On Wired Headphones