There are two things worth buying on a markdown on Black Friday: TV deals and laptops deals. If you’re all set with your 55-inch Samsung 4K TV deal, then it’s time to think about upgrading your old laptop or computer.
Whether you’re working on your next novel, turning your side-hustle into an actual business or are curious about getting a deal on the new 2019 MacBook Pro on Black Friday — now’s the time to browse all of the deals on laptops at reliable retailers like Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy. We even found a solid Black Friday deal on the gold 13-inch MacBook Air.
Walmart’s best Black Friday laptop deals include a Samsung Chromebook for just $99, while Amazon appears to have the best markdowns on Acer and Asus laptops. We’re also seeing an older MacBook Air model on sale for just $699 on Amazon.
Can’t decide if you should get a laptop or tablet? The Microsoft Surface does both and is being discounted $300 off when you get the type cover bundle at Microsoft.
If you already have a solid computer but are looking for some practical add-ons, we’ve even spotted a Black Friday deal on the Apple Magic Mouse 2. Get it for $10 off at Best Buy for just $70.
Keep scrolling, because we’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals of 2019 on laptops we’ve seen so far.
Take a look below: