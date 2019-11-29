HuffPost Finds

Black Friday 2019 Laptop Deals From Walmart, Amazon Target And Best Buy

We even found a solid Black Friday deal on the gold 13-inch MacBook Air.

In the market for a new MacBook this season? Keep reading for the best laptop deals from Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more.&nbsp;
There are two things worth buying on a markdown on Black Friday: TV deals and laptops deals. If you’re all set with your 55-inch Samsung 4K TV deal, then it’s time to think about upgrading your old laptop or computer.

Whether you’re working on your next novel, turning your side-hustle into an actual business or are curious about getting a deal on the new 2019 MacBook Pro on Black Friday — now’s the time to browse all of the deals on laptops at reliable retailers like Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy. We even found a solid Black Friday deal on the gold 13-inch MacBook Air.

Walmart’s best Black Friday laptop deals include a Samsung Chromebook for just $99, while Amazon appears to have the best markdowns on Acer and Asus laptops. We’re also seeing an older MacBook Air model on sale for just $699 on Amazon.

Can’t decide if you should get a laptop or tablet? The Microsoft Surface does both and is being discounted $300 off when you get the type cover bundle at Microsoft.

If you already have a solid computer but are looking for some practical add-ons, we’ve even spotted a Black Friday deal on the Apple Magic Mouse 2. Get it for $10 off at Best Buy for just $70.

Keep scrolling, because we’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals of 2019 on laptops we’ve seen so far.

Take a look below:

1
Gold 13-inch MacBook Air
Best Buy
Normally $1,100, get it on sale for $900.
2
Samsung Chromebook 3
Walmart
Normally $229, get it on sale for $99 at Walmart.
3
13-inch Apple MacBook Air
Amazon
Normally $1,000, get it on sale for $699 on Amazon.
4
15.6-inch Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop
Amazon
Normally $350, get it on sale for $270 on Amazon.
5
13-inch MacBook Pro With Touch Bar
Best Buy
Normally $1,300, get it on sale for $1,100.
6
15.6-inch HP Chromebook Touch
Walmart
Normally $470, get it on sale for $299 at Walmart.
7
Lenovo Flex 14-inch 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop
Amazon
Normally $560, get it on sale for $449 on Amazon.
8
Asus ROG Zephyrus S Ultra Slim 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop
Amazon
Normally $2,000, get it on sale for $1,200 on Amazon.
9
HP 11.6-inch Chromebook
Target
Normally $190, get it on sale for $99 at Target.
10
Acer Chromebook 14
Amazon
Normally $238, get it on sale for $150 on Amazon.
11
HP ENVY 13 Inch Thin Laptop
Amazon
Normally $1,150, get it on sale for $949 on Amazon.
12
HP 14-inch Ryzen 3 Laptop
Walmart
Normally $349, get it on sale for $239 at Walmart.
13
HP Pavilion 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop
Target
Normally $820, get it on sale for $600 at Target.
