Walmart’s best Black Friday laptop deals include a Samsung Chromebook for just $99, while Amazon appears to have the best markdowns on Acer and Asus laptops. We’re also seeing an older MacBook Air model on sale for just $699 on Amazon.

Can’t decide if you should get a laptop or tablet? The Microsoft Surface does both and is being discounted $300 off when you get the type cover bundle at Microsoft.

If you already have a solid computer but are looking for some practical add-ons, we’ve even spotted a Black Friday deal on the Apple Magic Mouse 2. Get it for $10 off at Best Buy for just $70.

Keep scrolling, because we’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals of 2019 on laptops we’ve seen so far.