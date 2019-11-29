HuffPost Finds

These Black Friday 2019 Luggage And Suitcase Deals Just Landed

We found luggage and suitcase deals from brands like Samsonite, Lo&Sons and more

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

Black Friday's best luggage deals just landed.
If you’ve been on the hunt for suitcase sales with little luck, fasten your seatbelts and put your wallet in the upright position, because Black Friday deals on luggage just landed.

Retailers like Walmart, Target, Amazon and even some direct-to-consumer luggage brands are slashing the prices on suitcases, carry-ons, weekender bags and more. We’ve seen deals on Amazon Basics suitcase sets and cult-favorite Lo & Sons travel bags.

According to our jet-setting editor, the Away Bigger Carry-On is the best carry-on suitcase she’s ever used and the Lo & Son’s O.G. 2 Bag is her go-to bag for overnight trips. Unfortunately, Away isn’t offering any Cyber Week deals, but there are plenty of other luggage brands that are.

Whether you’re looking for luggage as a gift for loved ones or want to upgrade your own suitcase situation before all of that holiday travel, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals on luggage and suitcases for Black Friday 2019.

Take a look below:

1
AmazonBasics 3 Piece Softside Carry-On Spinner Luggage Suitcase Set
Amazon
Normally $177 get it on sale for $107 on Amazon.
2
Oflamn Duffle Bag Canvas Leather Weekender
Amazon
Normally $40 get it on sale for $17 on Amazon.
3
The O.G. 2 Bag
Lo & Sons
Normally $333 get it on sale for $233 at Lo & Sons.
4
OIWAS Wheeled Backpack
Amazon
Normally $63 get it on sale for $54 on Amazon.
5
SHOWKOO Expandable Suitcase 3-Piece Set
Amazon
Normally $138 get it on sale for $117 on Amazon.
6
Canvas Weekender Bag
Lo & Sons
Normally $153 get it on sale for $107 at Lo & Sons.
7
Packing Cubes for Travel Luggage Organizers 7 Set
Amazon
Normally $22 get it on sale for $15 on Amazon.
8
Hanke Foldable Suitcase
Amazon
Normally $64 get it on sale for $53 on Amazon.
