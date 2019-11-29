zoranm via Getty Images Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 deals on men's shoes

Savvy shoppers know that the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals aren’t just on the Amazon Fire TV Stick and deals on Nintendo Switches bundles. There are plenty of sales on fashion items during Cyber Week, from coats and sweaters to shoes.

Whether you’re browsing for Adidas Black Friday deals, or want a new pair Jordans for the spring, shopping early is an easy way to save on a new pair of kicks. Some of the best Black Friday shoe deals we’ve seen so far are 30% off everything at DSW and a lot of daily deals at Zappos including on Nike sneakers.

We've rounded up the best shoe deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but you'll want to shake a leg because the sales won't last for long.

Get 30% to 50% off select styles Nov. 27 through Nov. 30 at Adidas

Get 50% off sale styles Nov. 29 through Dec. 2, take 20% off full-priced styles on Nov. 29 and get 25% off when you buy two pairs on Dec. 2 at Aldo

Take 30% off site wide on Nov. 29 at ASOS

Take 30% off select styles Nov. 13 through Dec. 2 with code SAVE30 and get 50% off bestselling styles on Nov. 26 at Coach

Get 30% off everything on Nov. 28 when you use code BIGTHANKS. Take 20% off everything or get 30% off when you buy two pairs of shoes or two handbags Nov. 29 through Dec. 1 when you use code BCDEALS. Get 25% off everything or get 30% off when you buy two pairs of shoes or two handbags Dec. 2 through Dec. 3 and use code BCCYBER. Score a free grey felt duffel when you spend $75 and use code BCMONDAYS at DSW

Get 50% off site wide and free shipping on Nov. 29 at Express

Get discounts on select styles by Nike, Under Armour and Jordans each day starting Nov. 29 and Dec. 5 at Foot Locker

Get 30% off everything on Nov. 29 at H&M

Get 50% off full prices and 60% off sale at J.Crew

Take 50% off site wide Nov. 25 through Nov. 30 and 50% off regular priced items and up to 75% off sale Dec. 1 through Dec. 4 at Lucky Brand

Get 20% off site wide Nov. 29 through Dec. 3 at Need Supply Co

Take 50% off clearance Nov. 28 through Nov. 29 with free shipping and 30% off clearance Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 with free shipping at Nordstrom Rack

Get 25% off crossbody handbags, small leather accessories and belts, 50% off women’s Vince sneakers, 50% off men’s, women’s and kid’s coat and cold weather accessories, 50% off men’s and women’s jeans and cashmere, 50% off watches and women’s boots and 70% off Effy jewelry Nov. 25 through Dec. 1 at Saks Off Fifth

Take 20% off all styles Nov. 27 through Dec. 2 at Sacony. When you shop on Cyber Monday 20% of your purchase will go to charity

Take 25% off site wide on Nov. 29 and Dec. 2 at The Kooples

Take 30% off apparel and accessories with select items 40% to 50% off Nov. 28 through Dec. 2 at Ted Baker

Take 30% off Nov. 24 through Dec. 2 when you use code THANKFUL at TOMS. Get up to 50% off on Nov. 29 with an additional 10% off when you subscribe to TOMS newsletter

Buy one get one 50% Nov. 27 through Dec. 1 at Urban Outfitters

Take 25% off site wide when you spend over $200 at Vince

Get 40% off sale items and free ground shipping when you spend $59 Nov. 28 through Dec. 1 and use code FREAKOUT at Volcom