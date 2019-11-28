FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change

Once a futuristic gimmick, smart home devices have become a huge part of our daily routines and lives, so it’s no surprise that searches for the best smart home Black Friday deals for 2019 are off the chart right now.

Whether you’re a smart device minimalist who just wants an easy way to play music and check the weather, or a full-fledged adopter who uses smart devices to control the lights, temperature, home security and more, there’s a product out there for every lifestyle.

There’s no denying how useful they can be, but with brands like Amazon, Google and Apple all pushing their own smart devices, and even more brands branching out into compatible smart accessories, it can be overwhelming to find the right one for you.

We’ve rounded up the best deals on smart home devices for Black Friday 2019. If you’re looking for the perfect holiday gift for someone else, or just want to upgrade your own devices, this is your one-stop-shop.

Best Amazon Echo Black Friday 2019 Deals

Amazon The best Amazon Echo deal we’ve seen so far is $40 off the new Echo Show 5 on Amazon, one of Amazon’s newest models.

You’ll also see deals on other Echo devices on Amazon starting Thursday, Nov. 28, including:

The Echo Dot with a clock is just $35 on Amazon

The Echo Dot is just $22 on Amazon and Target

The Echo Show 5 for just $50 on Amazon and at Target

The Echo Show will be just $150 on Amazon

Best Google Home 2019 Deals

Google The Google Home Mini is a great purchase for college kids or first-time smart home owners.

We’ve seen Google Home deals all over the internet during Cyber Week, but the best deal we’ve seen so far is at $50 off a Google Nest Hub or Google Home at Target. The Google Home Mini is a great purchase for college kids or first-time smart home owners.

Below, we’re seeing plenty of Google Home deals worth browsing, including: