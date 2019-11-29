FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

HuffPost This Black Friday and Cyber Monday we’ve spotted deals from brands like Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, Fossil and Garmin.

Smartwatches and wearables have become a must-have accessory for tech lovers and fitness junkies alike, so it’s no surprise they’re a hot item when it comes to deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019.

Smartwatches have come a long way both inside and and out, acting as a second phone, personal trainer and health tracker, with the ability to look as sporty or luxe as you want thanks to all of those customizable smartwatch bands. Many of these wearables can be synced up with smart assistants like Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant for full experience.

Whether you’re trying to stay on task with calendar notifications, want a full analysis of your workout routine, or just want something that will count your steps and keep you more accountable, there’s a smartwatch for you and your loved ones.

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday we’ve spotted deals from brands like Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, Fossil and Garmin.

We’ve rounded up the best deals on smartwatches and wearables for Black Friday 2019 if you’re looking for the perfect holiday gift for someone else, or just want to upgrade your own devices.