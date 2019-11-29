HuffPost Finds

Black Friday 2019 Smartwatch Deals For Men And Women

The best deals on smartwatch deals from Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, Fossil and Garmin.

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

This <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entertainment/topic/black-friday" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Black Friday</a> and <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entertainment/topic/cyber-monday" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Cyber Monday</a> we&rsquo;ve spotted deals from brands like Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, Fossil and Garmin.&nbsp;
This Black Friday and Cyber Monday we’ve spotted deals from brands like Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, Fossil and Garmin. 

Smartwatches and wearables have become a must-have accessory for tech lovers and fitness junkies alike, so it’s no surprise they’re a hot item when it comes to deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019.

Smartwatches have come a long way both inside and and out, acting as a second phone, personal trainer and health tracker, with the ability to look as sporty or luxe as you want thanks to all of those customizable smartwatch bands. Many of these wearables can be synced up with smart assistants like Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant for full experience.

Whether you’re trying to stay on task with calendar notifications, want a full analysis of your workout routine, or just want something that will count your steps and keep you more accountable, there’s a smartwatch for you and your loved ones.

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday we’ve spotted deals from brands like Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, Fossil and Garmin.

We’ve rounded up the best deals on smartwatches and wearables for Black Friday 2019 if you’re looking for the perfect holiday gift for someone else, or just want to upgrade your own devices.

Take a look below:

1
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS
Target
Normally $500, get the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) for $400 at Target.
2
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS - 38mm
Walmart
Normally $200, get the Apple Watch Series 3 for $130 at Walmart.
3
Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch - 42mm
Samsung
Normally $330, get the Samsung Galaxy Watch for $250 at Target.
4
Fitbit Versa 2
Target
Normally $200, get the Fitbit Versa 2 for $150 at Target.
5
Fitbit Inspire HR
Walmart
Normally $100, get the Fitbit Inspire HR for $69 at Walmart.
6
Fossil Sport Smartwatch
Target
Normally $275, get the Fossil Watch Sport for $165 at Target.
7
Fossil Sport Smartwatch
Fossil
Normally $275, get the Fossil Watch Sport for $165 at Target.
8
Garmin Vivoactive 3 Smartwatch
Target
Normally $200, get the Garmin vívoactive 3 smartwatch for $130 at Target.
shoppableshoppingBlack Fridaycyber mondayBest deals