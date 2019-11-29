FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change

Huffington Post Tune in to these TV savings.

Whether you’re still binge-watching your favorite shows from your laptop or just want to upgrade your current movie night situation, the best time of year to get a new TV for a deep discount is Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Retailers like Walmart, Target, and Amazon are offering serious savings on smart TVs, 4K TVs and QLED TVs of all sizes between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. We’ve seen a 40-inch Roku Smart TV for as low as $98 and a state-of-the-art Samsung 65-inch Smart 4K UHD HDR TV for $220 off.

If you’re not sure where to start, but know you’re in the market for a new TV this holiday season, we’ve rounded up some of the best TV deals we’ve spotted for across lack Friday and Cyber Monday.