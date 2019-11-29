HuffPost Finds

The Best Black Friday TV Deals Of 2019 To Watch Out For

The best Black Friday TV deals from Samsung, Vizio, LG, Sony and more.

Tune in to these TV savings.
Whether you’re still binge-watching your favorite shows from your laptop or just want to upgrade your current movie night situation, the best time of year to get a new TV for a deep discount is Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Retailers like Walmart, Target, and Amazon are offering serious savings on smart TVs, 4K TVs and QLED TVs of all sizes between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. We’ve seen a 40-inch Roku Smart TV for as low as $98 and a state-of-the-art Samsung 65-inch Smart 4K UHD HDR TV for $220 off.

If you’re not sure where to start, but know you’re in the market for a new TV this holiday season, we’ve rounded up some of the best TV deals we’ve spotted for across lack Friday and Cyber Monday.

Take a look below:

1
onn. 40-inch Class 1080p Roku Smart TV
Walmart
Fast and simple cross-channel search makes it easy to stream the 500,000+ movies and TV episodes through thousands of free or paid channels available on your onn. TV. Originally $169, get it for $98 at Walmart.
2
Samsung 75-inch Class 4K UHD TV with HDR
Best Buy
You'll be able to enjoy every inch of your favorite episode with this TV that's 75 inches wide. Plus, no one in your house will be able to complain about not being able to see. Originally $1100, get it for $750 at Best Buy.
3
Philips 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV
HuffPost
This AndroidTV has Google Assistant built-in so you can search for shows and movies then pause, play and rewind them with the sound of your voice. Originally $500, get it for $278 at Walmart.
4
TCL 65-inch Roku 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Target
You'll definitely want to Netflix and chill on those wintery nights ahead when you have this TCL Roku TV. It has access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes. Now, you'll just have to decide what to watch next. Originally $750, get it for $400 at Target.
5
VIZIO 40-inch Smart UHD HDR TV
Target
Featuring VIZIO’s SmartCast 3.0 with Apple AirPlay 2 support and Chromecast Built-in, streaming, controlling, and sharing your favorites has never been easier— no extra streaming devices or remotes needed. And every V-Series makes a great smart home companion, with voice control support for Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa. Originally $250, get it for $200 at Target.
