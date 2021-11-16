Shopping

These Dining Room Sets Are Up To 63% Off During Early Black Friday Sales

Whether you're having holiday guests or just want to upgrade your dining room, these sets come in an array of finishes and sizes.

Set shown: Steve Silver Ramona 5-piece dining set
A quality dining room set is truly an investment. You want it to stand the test of time, complement your dining room and fit everyone in your family and guests during the holidays. Speaking of extra plates around the dinner table, right now is the perfect time to upgrade your situation with these early Black Friday discounted dining set deals.

Maybe you have new additions to the family coming to visit this Thanksgiving and Christmas. Or maybe you recently moved into a new place and are tired of eating all of your meals in your lap. Or you just want to spruce up your dining space with some new furniture pieces. Whatever your reason is for wanting a new dining set, you can rejoice at all of the options we rounded up below from furniture staples including AllModern and Ashley Furniture, as well as Amazon, Macy’s and JCPenney.

From small-space-friendly counter-height sets to six-chair dining sets that’ll fit everyone who’s in town comfortably, there’s a set for everyone.

A 5-piece white wood dining set (34% off)
JCPenney/HuffPost
Add a splash of color to your dining room with this sage and white 5-piece wood set. It comes with a 30 x 48 x 30-inch table and four sage chairs. Self-assembly is required, but it comes with an Allen wrench. The sale ends Nov. 28.

Get it from JCPenney for $397 (originally $600).
A Steve Silver Ramona 5-piece dining set (63% off)
Macy's/HuffPost
Feast in style with this dining set that comes with a round marble table and four dark tan upholstered chairs. The table's diameter is 44 inches and it stands 30 inches high. White Glove Delivery service, room of choice delivery and inside home entrance drop-off is available at checkout. The sale ends Nov. 22.

Get it from Macy's for $849 (originally $2,175).
An Aberdeen worn white dining set (35% off)
Macy's/HuffPost
Texture is ever present in this 6-piece set. All four chairs, table and bench are coated in a worn white finish, bringing all the charming rustic vibes you need. The whole sets comes fully assembled via Macy's White Glove Delivery service. The sale ends Nov. 22.

Get it from Macy's for $1,499 (originally $2,314).
A small-space-friendly counter-height dining set (40% off)
Wayfair/HuffPost
This space-saving dining set comes in a two-tone blue and beige combo with a counter-height table and two padded stools. And fear not if you want to get use out of it even after the holidays are over; the table has a built-in USB port and plugins on the side so you can use it to do work or charge your phone. Expert assembly is available for an additional $98.99. The sale ends Nov. 30.

Get it from Wayfair for $429.99 (originally $722.12).
A polished-looking dining set (41% off)
Ashley Furniture/HuffPost
Scroll metal lovers will gush over this dining set which features four chairs and a round table, all with the curly, decorative design. Earth tones and various textures come together to make this dining set a standout in any dining room or kitchen. Assembly is required, but is not available as a delivery add-on. The sale ends Nov. 25.

Get it from Ashley Furniture for $598.99 (originally $1,019.99).
A modern 5-piece dining set (48% off)
AllModern/HuffPost
This mid-century style dining set from AllModern comes with five pieces, including four chairs with faux leather upholstery and a circular engineered wood table. You can add on full service delivery and assembly options during checkout, including inside drop-off, having it dropped off in a specific room in your house and expert assembly. The sale ends Dec. 6.

Get it from AllModern for $780 (originally $1,497).
An industrial-look counter-height dining set (39% off)
Ashley Furniture/HuffPost
Redoing your kitchen or dining room to look industrial? This stool dining set will fit right in due to its dark bronze metal finish and engineered wood. You can also adjust the heights of the table and stools so everyone can sit comfortably. For an additional fee starting at $79.99, the whole set can be delivered and assembled, or you can choose the doorstep delivery option starting at $59.99 (not including assembly). The sale ends Nov. 25.

Get it from Ashley Furniture for $359.99 (originally $589.99).
A sleek contemporary dining set (38% off)
Ashley Furniture/HuffPost
If contemporary furniture is your style or you want it to be, consider this dining set, which comes with four C-framed sculpted chairs and a round table with chrome finishes. The quilted, faux leather seats promise to provide comfort and style with their cushioned seats. It's available in a black and chrome finish and a white and chrome finish. Assembly is required, but is not available as a delivery add-on. The sale ends Nov. 25.

Get it from Ashley Furniture for $564.99 (originally $909.99).
A rustic 7-piece dining set (47% off)
Macy's/HuffPost
Fit up to six people at the dinner table with this brown finish set. It comes with six chairs and a rectangular table ideal for a grand turkey carving. White Glove Delivery service, room of choice delivery and inside home entrance drop-off is available at checkout. The sale ends Nov. 22.

Get it from Macy's for $1,019 (originally $1,933).
A 3-seater counter-height dining set (30% off)
Ashley Furniture/HuffPost
Modern farmhouse meets coastal chic with this counter-style dining set. Even if you don't have an island in your kitchen, this table set allows you to still achieve a similar arrangement. The table stands 36 inches high and roughly 74 inches wide, and comes with two built-in USB ports, an AC power outlet and a pull-out drawer. Three cushioned barstools accompany the long table. Expert assembly is available to add on for an additional fee. The sale ends Nov. 25.

Get it from Ashley Furniture for $375.99 (originally $539.99).
A modern glass table dining set (15% off)
Wayfair/HuffPost
Make post-dinner cleanup easier with this modern dining set that comes with a rectangular tempered glass tabletop and four black chairs. The glossy table measures 51x 27 x 29.5 inches. You can add on an expert assembly service for $98.99. The sale ends Nov. 30.

Get it from Wayfair for $339.99 (originally $399).
