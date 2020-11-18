HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from all this time working from home, it’s that a good pair of headphones is essential for staying connected. If they’re wireless and allow you to cook up lunch while taking a phone call — even better.

And when it comes to wireless earbuds, Apple AirPods cut right through the noise. They have an astounding 209,000 reviews on Amazon, and for good reason. They easily sync to iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and other digital devices. They also include a relatively long battery life, which makes them an obvious choice for Apple lovers who are looking to cut the cord on their over ear headphones.

While there are a lot of Black Friday 2020 deals on headphones from Beats, Jabra, Bose and others, perhaps the best headphones deal going on this Black Friday is on the AirPods Pro.

AIRPODS PRO BLACK FRIDAY DEAL

You can snag Apple’s newest AirPods Pro on Black Friday while they’re on sale for just $199. They normally retail for $249. This is the best price we’ve ever seen on Apple’s AirPods Pro, and the first time they’ve ever been marked down below $200.

This is the same price they went for during Prime Day just a few weeks ago. On Black Friday 2019, they were on sale for $235, and earlier this summer they were on sale for $220.

AIRPODS WITH WIRED AND WIRELESS CHARGING CASE DEAL

Alternatively, Apple AirPods with a wired charging case — Apple’s oldest version of AirPods — usually retail for $159, but for Black Friday they are marked down the price to $129. On Prime Day earlier this year, they were on sale for $115, so we expect that price might drop further.

AIRPODS VS. AIRPODS PRO: WHICH ONE ARE RIGHT FOR YOU?

Seremin via Getty Images All version of AirPods easily sync to all of your Apple devices via Bluetooth, and can play, pause or skip with a simple double-tap motion. The AirPods Pro are different because of a unique noise cancellation and amplification mode.

Figuring out which AirPods deal is best — and which style is the best for you — likely depends on how you plan to use your AirPods. If wireless charging is important to you, we recommend the AirPods with a wireless charging case or AirPods Pro. If you don’t care about how they charge, but simply want an affordable pair of wireless earbuds, the original model of AirPods with a wired charging case might be for you.

All version of AirPods easily sync to all of your Apple devices via Bluetooth, and can play, pause or skip with a simple double-tap motion (they’ll pause automatically if you take them out of your ears). For a true hands-free experience you can summon Siri with a quick, “Hey, Siri!” voice command.

What makes the AirPods Pro different is that they offer a “Transparency” mode that allows you to switch between noise cancelation and amplifying the sounds around you. It’s a good feature for focusing on what’s in front of you and being able to converse with others without having to take out your ear buds. (Though if noise cancelation is important to you, Amazon’s EchoBuds have a similar feature for about half the price).