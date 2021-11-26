Multipurpose kitchen gadgets are not only time-savers, but they also make having limited counter space so much easier. That’s why appliances like electric Dutch ovens, deluxe air fryers and Instant Pots make great additions to any kitchen. And if you happen to be looking for one for yourself or as a gift for a friend or relative that loves to cook , then you’re in luck.

Starting today, Amazon is selling a range of these convenient appliances for up to 39% off for Black Friday. Whether you’re looking for something that will roast, broil, air fry or even bake, there’s guaranteed to be a multi-cooker on this list of top deals. And if you’re more interested in finally learning how to make an actually tasty cup of espresso, there’s a Breville deal for that, too. Just make sure you get your cart loaded fast, as these sales end at midnight PST on Black Friday, excluding those products for which a later date is noted.