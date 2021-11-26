Shopping

These Kitchen Appliances Are Up To 39% Off On Amazon For Black Friday

Grab cookware favorites, like the heavy-duty Instant Precision Dutch oven or a Ninja smart pressure cooker, before the deals end.

Multipurpose kitchen gadgets are not only time-savers, but they also make having limited counter space so much easier. That’s why appliances like electric Dutch ovens, deluxe air fryers and Instant Pots make great additions to any kitchen. And if you happen to be looking for one for yourself or as a gift for a friend or relative that loves to cook, then you’re in luck.

Starting today, Amazon is selling a range of these convenient appliances for up to 39% off for Black Friday. Whether you’re looking for something that will roast, broil, air fry or even bake, there’s guaranteed to be a multi-cooker on this list of top deals. And if you’re more interested in finally learning how to make an actually tasty cup of espresso, there’s a Breville deal for that, too. Just make sure you get your cart loaded fast, as these sales end at midnight PST on Black Friday, excluding those products for which a later date is noted.

1
The Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Pro air fry oven (39% off)
Kitchen gadgets and tools that have multiple functions are the dream of anyone with little counter space. This air fryer has 10 useful functions: air fry, air roast, bake, whole roast, broil, toast, bagel, dehydrate, reheat and pizza. It has an extra large capacity that fits a five-pound chicken and a sheet pan of vegetables with two-level even cooking with no rotation required.

Get it for $199.99 (originally $329.99).
2
The Ninja OL701 Foodi Smart XL pressure cooker steam fryer (29% off)
With smart cooking technology, making meals for the whole family is a lot easier. This Ninja not only works as a pressure cooker, but also as a steam fryer and air fryer, thanks to its SmartLid with a switch you can slide to alternate between the three functions.

Get it for $249.99 (originally $349.99).
3
The Ninja Foodi XL Pro grill and griddle (32% off)
It's getting colder outside, so days of grilling under the sun are at an end. But that doesn't mean grilling itself has to stop. Before you trade your tongs for a soup ladle, check out this Ninja griddle that's perfect for indoor grilling and air frying. Yes, a griddle that also functions as an air fryer. This handy gadget has seven cooking functions: grill, BBQ griddle, air crisp, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate. Whether you want to make burgers for lunch or pancakes and sausage for breakfast, this 7-in-1 griddle combo makes a great pick to save counter space and time.

Get it for $249.99 (originally $369.99).
4
The Instant Vortex air fryer (30% off)
For your air frying, roasting, baking and broiling needs, the Instant Vortex air fryer has everything you need. It's smart crisping technology requires 95% less oil that regular deep frying, and its large capacity fits two pounds of French fries or four pounds of chicken.

Get it for $83.99 (originally $119.99).
5
The Ninja compact kitchen system blender/processor (38% off)
If you're an avid smoothie drinker or love making your own cookie dough, this Ninja blender and processor will be a time-saver in the kitchen. It has a stacked blade assembly that claims to make "any recipe," and includes a dough blade, chopping blade and extractor blades. There are even three pre-set functions that will make your meals with just a click of a button: smoothie, frozen and dough/mix. The system also comes with a 18-ounce cup and spout lid to take your mixes wherever you go.

Get it for $98.99 (originally $159.99).
6
The Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 pressure cooker (28% off)
If you were to combine a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker and several other small appliances, you'd get this 10-in-1 pressure cooker. You can even make a cake in it. It has several safety features so you can be at ease while using it, including steam release, overheat protection, safety lid lock and leaky lid detection.

Get it for $114.99 (originally $159.99).
7
The Breville Duo Temp pro espresso machine (27% off)
You, too, can be a barista without ever having to leave your home. This espresso machine uses low pressure pre-infusion to ensure that your cup is full of balanced flavors that aren't too sweet or bitter. You can even perfect your latte art skills with its manual microfoam milk texturing wand that produces tiny bubbles for a silky beverage. The machine also has a maintenance indicator that lets you know when it's time to clean it.

Get it for $329.99 (originally $449.95).
8
The Ninja digital air fry pro countertop 8-in-1 oven (26% off)
This air fryer oven has eight functions, including air fry, air roast, bake, broil, toast, bagel, dehydrate and keep warm. Its height also fits a two-pound roast — you know, just in case you have an important holiday dinner coming up or something. You can even bake a 13-inch pizza and toast up to nine slices of bread, for those mornings when you're just really craving avocado toast.

Note: This sale lasts until Dec. 4 at 12 a.m. PST.

Get it for $169.99 (originally $229.99).
