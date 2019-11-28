FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change

The weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve are all about seeing the loved ones you haven’t seen in forever and catching up with all the friends who you’ve missed coffee meetings with. It’s also the most popular time for couples to pop the question. It only makes sense that brides and grooms to-be might use all of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday madness to snag a good deal on engagement rings and other jewelry to wow their partners.

Whether you’re shopping for the perfect engagement ring before you get down on one knee or are simply looking for some new jewelry to up your sparkle, shine and glitter for the holidays, there are plenty of jewelry deals going on right now worth browsing at retailers like Kay Jewelers, Gorjana and even BaubleBar.

If you’re looking to include even more sparkle into your outfits or just trying to add a little bit of blings to what you’re wearing, jewelry’s the way to go ― you might go for more celestial pieces or the tortoiseshell trend or even delicate pearl hoops.

No matter the reason, the season’s sure to be one filled with glee and sparkle. But don’t worry about splurging too much before you have to tick off your checklist of holiday gifts. We got you covered and found the best Cyber Monday deals on jewelry.

Treat yourself to these jewelry deals or get some of the gifts you’re giving out of the way early. Below, check out the best 2019 Cyber Monday deals on jewelry. Just be sure to check back, as we’ll be updating this list as the deals are announced.

Below, the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday jewelry deals of 2019:

With cool girl-ready crystal ear cuffs and pearl anklets that’ll have you dreaming of summer days, Adornmonde has become a go-to for dainty jewelry pieces. The site’s having a Black Friday “buy more, save more” sale that ends at 11:59 p.m. on Cyber Monday with code FRIDAY. If you spend $100 or more, you can receive 15% off your order. Orders over $500 can get 25% off. If you spend $1000 or more, you can get 35% off your order.

You can finally add some more gems to your jewelry box with Baublebar’s Cyber Monday sale: 35% off sitewide. Plus, the site’s best-selling and brightly-colored Alidia rings are marked down from $44 to $12, so your fingers won’t have to miss out on some fun.

For Cyber Week, Nov. 27 to Dec. 2, Etsy’s having a special sales event across several categories, including jewelry, and these products will be up to 60% off. So now’s the time to get the pretty pieces you’ve been hoping to get before the year ends, like these crystal crescent earrings that go with the celestial jewelry trend and this double name necklace that you can customize with your two favorite people in the world.

For Cyber Monday, Gorjana’s offering a “spend more, save more” event on their site. If you spend $75, you’ll get $15 off your order. If you spend $100, you’ll receive $25 off. If you spend $150, you’ll get $50 off. If you spend $250, you’ll get $100 off. Shop Gorjana’s sale here.

For those wanting bling for their fingers (especially their ring finger!), Jared is offering a Black Friday Week “buy more, save more” sale that runs from Nov. 22 until Cyber Monday. If you buy one item, you can get 15% off. If you buy two, you can get 20% off and if you buy three or more, it’s 25% off your purchase.

If you’re looking to pop the question or maybe just starting to take a sneak peek at rings, you’re in luck: Kay Jewelers is offering up to 60% off select styles and 20 to 50% across their site. But please don’t follow that silly “three months’ salary” rule.

Mejuri only has one sale a year and it’s here. The site’s offering a “buy more, save more” deal. You can get 10% off one item, 15% off two and 20% off for three items or more. There’s no code or login required — the deal’s automatically added to your cart. This sale will warm every minimalist’s heart.