HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

michal-rojek via Getty Images Here are all of the best Black Friday deals on Apple products we've seen so far.

Cyber Week 2020 is finally here, and promises to have plenty of deals on everything from mattresses and bedding to the cult-favorite Fire TV Stick and, of course, Apple deals.

So far, we’ve seen lots of markdowns from is Apple, including on MacBooks, AirPods, iPads and iPhones. Since the company’s tech products are always a high-ticket item, you might be hoping for a discount before clicking “checkout.”

Whether you’re tired of your headphones tangling or need a new iPhone, we made sure to pick out all the best Apple deals to know on Black Friday, including Apple accessories, too.

During Cyber Week, you’ll see that Apple is offering Apple gift cards worth up to $150 on select products from Nov. 27 until Nov. 30. And places like Amazon and Best Buy are offering markdowns on all kinds of Apple products, too.

BEST BLACK FRIDAY AIRPODS DEAL...

Out of all the markdowns we’ve seen, we were surprised to find a deal on the Apple AirPods Pro this Black Friday. Originally $249, they are now going for $199 at Amazon. This is the cheapest they’ve ever been (they were the same price on Prime Day, too).

Here are the Apple Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020 deals you don’t want to miss out on:

THE BEST BLACK FRIDAY DEALS ON MACBOOKS

photos_ via Getty Images If your old MacBook just isn't working like it used to, you might need a new one, like this 13-inch gold Macbook Air that's $899 at the moment.

When it comes to MacBooks, you should consider how much storage you’ll actually need and whether you want a bigger screen. Among the MacBook Pros on sale this Black Friday, you can get the latest Apple MacBook Pro for $300 off right now. But the most affordable Apple MacBook deal might be on this previous generation Apple MacBook Air that’s now $899 (originally $999).

THE BEST BLACK FRIDAY DEALS ON AIRPODS

hxyume via Getty Images You'll want to tune into these deals on AirPods, including on the popular and latest Apple AirPods Pro﻿.

Figuring out which AirPods deal is best — and which style is the best for you — likely depends on how you plan to use your AirPods. If you don’t care about how they charge, but simply want an affordable pair of wireless earbuds, the original model of AirPods with a wired charging case might be for you.

THE BEST BLACK FRIDAY DEALS ON IPADS

Tashi-Delek via Getty Images We've been keeping tabs these tablet deals, including an iPad mini that's less than $400 right now.

One of the best deals we’ve seen is on the fourth generation Apple iPad Pro, which was $1099 and is now $999 at Amazon. It has features like Face ID, Apple Pay and an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display. The cheapest iPad we’ve seen on sale so far is the newest Apple iPad Mini, which has stereo speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life. It’s on sale for $379 now.

THE BEST BLACK FRIDAY DEALS ON IPHONES

Wachiwit via Getty Images What you need to know about iPhone Black Friday deals this year.

Okay, we’ll be honest: There are too many deals on iPhones so far. But your best bet might be saving up to $900 on the iPhone 12 at Best Buy (with a qualified activation and trade-in). Or you could get a $50 Apple gift card when you buy an iPhone SE, iPhone 11 iPhone XR at Apple this Black Friday (the deal actually starts on Nov. 27).

THE BEST BLACK FRIDAY DEALS ON APPLE WATCHES

hocus-focus via Getty Images In Black Friday deals to watch, you can get the newest Series 6 Apple Watch on sale.

Now, you can save on the new Series 6 Apple Watch, the latest Apple Watch from the company. It lets you do things like calling and texting without your phone, with a Retina display that’s a bit brighter. This Apple Watch can also measure your blood oxygen and check your heart rhythm. It’s originally $699, but it’s on sale at Amazon for $579. If you’re not looking for the latest, there are still some good options to choose from this Cyber Week, including the Apple Watch Series 3 that’s now marked down to $179.

THE BEST BLACK FRIDAY DEALS ON APPLE ACCESSORIES